Lane Kiffin's Decision Between LSU, Florida, Ole Miss Could Come Sooner Than Later
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has been circled as the top target for the LSU Tigers search committee as the administration continues searching for a new decision-maker.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) has cemented its status as a College Football Playoff contender this fall, but as Kiffin remains noncommittal to the program, his future in Oxford has stolen headlines.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are the two programs that have separated from the pack as schools that could lure him away from Ole Miss as the coaching carousel heats up.
But the outside chatter hasn't impacted Kiffin. The Ole Miss shot-caller has remained mum on the topic this month with a College Football Playoff berth in mind.
“I think those of you that cover me, they’ve seen for six years how we answer these questions. We don’t discuss them during the season and don’t go into them,” Kiffin said this week. “I don’t know why there would have been that fan narrative.
"Somebody said both fans had a narrative they thought was happening. Which, I don’t know why that would happen. Besides just fans being fans. That’s why they’re fans.
“Basically, it’s like a policy of we don’t talk about it. So we never have. So why would they think, in season, all of a sudden that would happen. That certainly didn’t come from any, (or) shouldn’t have come from anyone that’s listened to our press conferences over the years.”
But multiple college football analysts believe a decision from Kiffin could come sooner rather than later as the clock ticks.
“I’ve gotten the feeling that Ole Miss, at the end of this week, may start running out of a little bit of patience, being like, ‘Hey, what else can we do here? You know what I mean, what else? What else can we possibly do?'” ESPN's Pete Thamel said. “As with Lane Kiffin always, it’s not going to be boring.
“There’s going to be theater. There’s going to be drama. … This is the week where we should get some clues into what Lane’s intentions are.”
Now, there's a meeting set for Friday between Kiffin and Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter, according to On3 Sports.
No. 5 Ole Miss is cruising through an open date this week with the program set to take on Mississippi State next Friday (Nov. 28) in the Egg Bowl, but the buzz surrounds if Kiffin will be on the sidelines.
As for the LSU Tigers, it's clear the program has circled Kiffin as the top target while remaining firmly in the running alongside Ole Miss and Florida.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.