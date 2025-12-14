Lane Kiffin's Makes Multiple Impressive Hires to LSU Football Coaching Staff

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating the early phases of his tenure in Baton Rouge with the new-look coaching staff coming together this month.

After arriving in Louisiana on Nov. 30, Kiffin brought multiple staffers with him from Oxford to handle business on offense, but there have been a myriad of moves across the last two weeks in the Bayou State.

Kiffin went right to work after pulling off an impressive victory in retaining defensive coordinator Blake Baker, but what other wins has he secured to this point on his first coaching staff as the head coach of the LSU Tigers?

A look into the staffers that followed Kiffin from Ole Miss, the current staff on defense and a special teams hire.

The Ole Miss To LSU Staffers:

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford alongside him. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

LSU has amended the the old term sheet with a new offer of $7.5 million over three years with an annual "look-in" clause to always make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.

- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel

- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach

"All of them are on two-year agreements except Jordan, an analyst at Ole Miss this fall who has a one-year deal. Cox will make $800,000 per year, while Savage and McDonald both make an average of $825,000 per year," The Advocate wrote.

Dwike Wilson: Director of Recruiting - Wilson was hired by Old Dominion in January where he spent the offseason with the Sun Belt program for roughly eight months, but made the move to Ole Miss before the 2025 season. Prior to his time with Old Dominion, Wilson spent two seasons with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg (Miss.).

Donnie Both: Analyst

Lou Spanos: Analyst

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach

The Offensive Line Coach: Eric Wolford

Wolford has significant ties to the Southeastern Conference where he spent the last two seasons as the Kentucky Wildcats' position coach.

"He also worked for the Wildcats in 2021. Between those two stints on the Bluegrass, Wolford was offensive line coach at Alabama in 2022 and 2023 in Nick Saban’s final two seasons," LouisianaSports.net wrote.

"He spent three seasons at South Carolina from 2017-20 meaning he’s been a coach in the SEC for nine consecutive seasons."

The track record speaks for itself with Kiffin now hiring a savvy SEC coach that has proven to be a coveted recruiter on the trail.

Kiffin Retains the Staff on Defense

- Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker

- EDGE: Kevin Peoples

- Secondary: Corey Raymond

- Safeties: Jake Olsen

Special Teams Addition: Joe Houston

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set to add special teams analyst Joe Houston to the staff in Baton Rouge, according to Football Scoop.

Houston, who spent the last two seasons with the Florida Gators under Billy Napier, has made multiple stops across the Southeastern Conference during his time on the sidelines.

In 2025, Houston was elevated to special teams coordinator on Napier's staff prior to the Florida Gators relieving their head coach of his duties in October.

It's a savvy hire for Kiffin where Houston has spent time on staff with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick, Nick Saban at Alabama in 2019, and more across his time in football.

