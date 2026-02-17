Lane Kiffin's Offseason Wins Stacking Up Amid Another LSU Football Staff Victory

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have been labeled offseason winners after assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by nine Top-100 players in the market.

Once Kiffiin arrived in Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on hitting the free agent market with force where the program's new shot-caller quickly showcased his recruiting prowess.

LSU landed the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 offensive lineman, and No. 1 EDGE in the portal with the Bayou Bengals piecing together an all-time great class, but there have been other victories this offseason.

It started with LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker bypassing an opportunity to become the next head coach of the Tulane Green Wave and has now trickled down the totem pole.

Tigers safeties coach Jake Olsen will remain on Lane Kiffin's staff for the 2026 season after turning down the chance to join the Washington Commanders, according to CBS Sports.

Olsen accepted a gig on the Commanders' staff last week, but Kiffin and Co. remained in communication with the fast-rising assistant coach with the program successfully retaining him amid NFL interest.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Olsen returned to LSU in January of 2024 after two years working alongside defensive coordinator Blake Baker at Missouri where he quickly elevated play in the defensive backfield spearheaded by Tamarcus Cooley and AJ Haulcy last fall.

A Louisiana native, Olsen has strong ties across the Bayou State where he has assisted in the program's recruiting efforts over the last two seasons where his second stint with LSU continues after making his decision to stay put in Baton Rouge.

Across the 2025 season, LSU surged into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among the Top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

LSU’s defense ranked in the top half of the SEC across the 2025 campaign after allowing 319.7 yards per game with Olsen playing a pivotal role on defensive coordinator Blake Baker's staff.

LSU also held teams to 18.3 points on average, which ranked fourth in the conference.

Now, LSU will return Baker, Olsen, Corey Raymond, and Kevin Peoples as the nucleus of defensive assistants looking to elevate the unit once again in 2026 as Kiffin retains the staff in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

Elite LSU Football Running Back Impressing With Major Speed During Offseason Workouts

Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball Battling South Carolina for No. 3 Prospect

Every LSU Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: