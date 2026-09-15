Lane Kiffin Shares Update On Ed Orgeron's Health

It's now Week 3 of the college football season, and the LSU Tigers head into a daunting matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels on the road, undefeated.

The past two weekends, the Tigers have put on the ultimate talent show, putting up 96 points over opponents while holding them to only 24 points, for an impressive debut of the new era of LSU football.

But there's been a major missing component in the program, with the assistant coach of recruiting and defense, LSU legend Ed Orgeron, out sick. In Monday's Ole Miss preview press conference, Lane Kiffin addressed his absence, giving critical insight into how the former coach is doing.

The Abscene

Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron reacts during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Orgeron has been out for almost a month now, with Kiffin sending him home from practice on August 17, just two weeks before fall camp was set to end. Now, his absence has continued into the season by missing the first two games at home.

It's been reported that he's been out with an unidentified illness, which has kept him away from facilities for a long period of time.

As Kiffin addressed his health in the press conference, he hinted that the sickness was 'a little scary' but didn't get into all the details of the situation.

What matters is that Kiffin could report that Orgeron was doing better, and that his passion for the team is still true from home, from what he's told, Kiffin.

"Coach, you know I'm not going to the hospital. If I'm dying, I'm dying on that field out there," said Kiffin.

Kiffin noted that that's a perfect resemblance of who Orgeron is, someone who can still make jokes about the situation, despite the circumstances.

Although the program has still found success during his absence, Orgeron is a huge addition to the coaching staff and sideline.

A Passionate Voice

Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Orgeron is one of the most notable figures in LSU football's program, bringing the fourth national championship title to the program back in 2019.

His return to the program was one of the most important moves Kiffin made this offseason, as the ultimate hype man on the sideline and strategic, tactical coach for a player to listen to.

He's now a major part of the program, even if he hasn't been present for a month, with an impact on the roster, recruits, and coaching staff themselves.

"He just means a lot to me. We've just been through a lot," said Kiffin.

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