Lane Kiffin Shares Update On Ed Orgeron's Health
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It's now Week 3 of the college football season, and the LSU Tigers head into a daunting matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels on the road, undefeated.
The past two weekends, the Tigers have put on the ultimate talent show, putting up 96 points over opponents while holding them to only 24 points, for an impressive debut of the new era of LSU football.
But there's been a major missing component in the program, with the assistant coach of recruiting and defense, LSU legend Ed Orgeron, out sick. In Monday's Ole Miss preview press conference, Lane Kiffin addressed his absence, giving critical insight into how the former coach is doing.
The Abscene
Orgeron has been out for almost a month now, with Kiffin sending him home from practice on August 17, just two weeks before fall camp was set to end. Now, his absence has continued into the season by missing the first two games at home.
It's been reported that he's been out with an unidentified illness, which has kept him away from facilities for a long period of time.
As Kiffin addressed his health in the press conference, he hinted that the sickness was 'a little scary' but didn't get into all the details of the situation.
What matters is that Kiffin could report that Orgeron was doing better, and that his passion for the team is still true from home, from what he's told, Kiffin.
"Coach, you know I'm not going to the hospital. If I'm dying, I'm dying on that field out there," said Kiffin.
Kiffin noted that that's a perfect resemblance of who Orgeron is, someone who can still make jokes about the situation, despite the circumstances.
Although the program has still found success during his absence, Orgeron is a huge addition to the coaching staff and sideline.
A Passionate Voice
Orgeron is one of the most notable figures in LSU football's program, bringing the fourth national championship title to the program back in 2019.
His return to the program was one of the most important moves Kiffin made this offseason, as the ultimate hype man on the sideline and strategic, tactical coach for a player to listen to.
He's now a major part of the program, even if he hasn't been present for a month, with an impact on the roster, recruits, and coaching staff themselves.
"He just means a lot to me. We've just been through a lot," said Kiffin.
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Brooke Benedict is a sophomore at LSU, majoring in journalism. She is originally from Boulder, Colorado, and enjoys skiing, hiking, and Pilates. She's always enjoyed watching sports and the way sports bring people together. She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is am excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.Follow BrookeBene15943