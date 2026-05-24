Bringing Back Ed Orgeron Was Just What LSU Needed

LSU football just got even more elite. If that's even possible. Former head coach Ed Orgeron is coming back to Baton Rouge to join the program as the special assistant to recruiting and defense.

Orgeron coached the Tigers from 2016 to 2021, forming the most decorated college football team in history, the 2019 national champions. Now, he returns as a key asset to continue producing top ranked recruting classes.

Joining Lane Kiffin for the new era of LSU football, the duo can change the program and establish new legacies with the Tigers.

Orgeron's Resumé

Sep 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates after the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images | Matt Bush-Imagn Images

As the newest recruiting assistant, Orgeron has the chance to make history with the Tigers. Again. While exciting, his hire was understood by LSU fans for the proud mark he left on the program last time.

His monumental run with the Tigers in 2019 came at the peak of his career, being recognized for forming that team from the ground up.

One of the most notable moments in LSU football history was when Orgeron recruited Joe Burrow, securing the Ohio State transfer in May of 2018. Burrow came to campus for the iconic “crawfish visit,” where Orgeron arranged for the two to enjoy crawfish and talk about Burrow’s commitment.

Burrow went on to lead LSU to their fifth national championship title with Orgeron’s other notable recruits, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, by his side. The team didn’t just leave a legacy in the program; they made an impact that future recruits hope to follow. And it all started with Orgeron.

The Name Of The Game

Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) and LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron (right) shake hands after a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With his established resumé, his second time around will continue to add more talent to the program. But it's not just about the numerous players that he has recruited and coached; it's the legacy that he formed at the university.

Coach Orgeron is highly recognized for his football experience, becoming one of the most notorious names in the program's history. Sound familiar? Now that he has teamed up with Kiffin, the recruiting influence they will have can dominate the collegiate football world.

As a young recruit, being offered to play on one of the biggest stages in college football for Lane Kiffin and Ed Orgeron is a hard invitation to pass up. Sometimes, all you need is a head-turning name to have that power in recruiting.

Orgeron's addition to assist in recruiting and defense was announced on Wednesday night, breaking social media. His most recent social media appearance? A screenshot of a FaceTime call with four-star running back Trey Martin, while also getting to work by checking in on five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien. Both of the recruits are Louisiana natives apart of the class of 2027.

He didn't waste any time. Once on board with the Tigers for another go around, Orgeron is already making moves with elite talent. His influence will be well-utilized by LSU during the fall and offseason, and the new duo he and Kiffin have formed takes it to the next level.

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