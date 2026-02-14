Lane Kiffin Should Hire This LSU Football Icon to the Tigers' Coaching Staff in 2026

LSU Tigers safeties coach Jake Olsen is NFL bound after accepted a position on the Washington Commanders' staff, according to CBS Sports.

Olsen spent two seasons in Baton Rouge after joining forces with defensive coordinator Blake Baker prior to the 2024 season following a stint with the Missouri Tigers.

Across the 2025 season, LSU surged into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among the Top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

LSU’s defense ranked in the top half of the SEC across the 2025 campaign after allowing 319.7 yards per game with Olsen playing a pivotal role on defensive coordinator Blake Baker's staff.

LSU also held teams to 18.3 points on average, which ranked fourth in the conference.

Now, with a vacancy on Lane Kiffin's staff, which direction could the LSU Tigers go in to fill the void as the program's safeties coach?

One name sticks out: LSU icon Tyrann Mathieu.

Dec 3, 2011; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Tyrann Mathieu (7) returns a punt during the second half of the 2011 SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Mathieu, a native of New Orleans, made a huge impact in just two years at LSU, becoming one of college football’s most dynamic defensive players.

As a sophomore in 2011, he was a unanimous first-team All-American, won the Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player, and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting—a rare feat for a defensive back—and was MVP of the SEC Championship Game after returning a punt for a touchdown.

As a true freshman in 2010, Mathieu was named the Cotton Bowl’s most outstanding player in LSU’s win over Texas A&M after recording a sack, an interception and forcing two fumbles in the 41-24 victory.

November 25, 2011; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Tyrann Mathieu (7) raises his arms to the fans during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium. LSU defeated Arkansas 41-17. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-Imagn Images | Crystal LoGiudice-Imagn Images

Mathieu played 12 NFL seasons, drafted in the third round by Arizona in 2013. He appeared in 180 games with 171 starts, winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. A three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, Mathieu retired in 2025 with 838 tackles and 36 interceptions.

Sure, Mathieu recently wrapped up his NFL career and is yet to take on coaching responsibilities at other levels, but with a veteran coaching staff surrounding him, the Louisiana native could thrive in Baton Rouge.

LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond remains one of the most prominent defensive backs coach in America where Mathieu could join the staff as a defensive analyst and learn from one of college football's finest.

It could be viewed as a "long-shot" as Kiffin looks to fill the void, but it's no secret Mathieu's influence would be a major boost for LSU on the recruiting scene.

