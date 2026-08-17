The Offensive Production From Day One of Week Three of LSU's Fall Camp

LSU heads into its third week of fall camp, with the clock counting down on one of the most anticipated seasons in recent years.

The Tigers are picking up the pace of practice each week, with the team showcasing frequent rotations within the offensive position groups.

And they might have just nailed it down, with last-minute additions to kick off the third week for an overall offensive production.

Quarterback Questions

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts after suffering an injury against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lofty expectations for this season and Kiffin's takeover in Baton Rouge are coming from his massive portal attack, highlighted by ASU transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt.

As the Tigers picked up Leavitt in the midst of a season-ending injury, he is finally able to practice at full ability this summer with the offense. After patiently waiting all spring camp, Leavitt was immediately thrown into the offensive leader position, and we are now seeing the repercussions.

Granted, it's August in Louisiana, Leavitt was seen taking more water and towel breaks today than in other fall camp practices so far, while also not showing the quick, light in his stance, movement that fans and coaches have been seeing.

His arm was used at rapid fire last Friday, which could have been too much, too soon for the recently cleared quarterback.

"We've got to push through, we've got to play better," said Kiffin in the post-practice press conference when asked if this period of fall camp is tough.

Tight End Room Changes

Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton (23) broke up a pass for Troy Trojans receiver Roman Mothershed (0) before cornerback Ricardo Jones (6) intercepted the loose ball against Troy during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver room is packed with transfer talent from all over the country, heading into Baton Rouge to piece together an elite talent puzzle.

As star receivers made their mark early in camp, one receiver continued to stand out in the room over the past two weeks, and not just because of his 6'5 height.

Troy transfer Roman Mothershed has been gaining traction in the wide receiver depth, as being farther back in the order of drills hasn't stopped him from showcasing his explosive talents and being able to snatch the ball on almost any throw.

But today during practices, the 6'5, 205-pound receiver was pulled out of the receiver individual drills to practice reps with the tight ends.

Mothershed moved from one highly talented room to another, continuing the competition in practice to possibly become a secure starter or reliable option.

"He's been playing well outside, and he's been playing well for us," said Kiffin at the post-practice press conference.

He's vertical, similar to star tight end Trey'Dez Green, who stands at 6'7, and could be very helpful at the tight end position to have someone with a similar frame and receiver experience to rotate in for Green.

It could also be a praise to the Sun Belt Conference transfer, with coaches noticing his offensive talents and being able to test him out in a different position group this late in fall camp. He could continue to surprise coaches and teammates once the season starts, being a versatile and reliable athlete.

Wide Receiver Room Development

Nov 15, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the crowded receiver room, the Tigers are still seen rotating through the room heavily during camp, and as each practice goes on, the smoke is beginning to clear to see the standout stars.

The biggest changes were Mothershed spending the individual drills with the tight ends, and wide receiver Malik Elzy being absent from practice on the first day of week three.

But the rotation throughout the receivers looks similar to the recent production at camp, with Leavitt throwing short and long passes to different groups of receivers.

One of the standout groups that seems to have the extra advantage from watching the individual drills is Jabari Mack, Phillip Wright III, Tre' Brown, and Eugene Wilson III.

But it is important to note that Mack was not seen taking reps from Leavitt today and has been wearing a yellow jersey for a week at practice, which looks like it's directed towards his right elbow.

The other group that Leavitt looks to for reps is receivers Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris, Josh Jackson, and Winston Watkins Jr.

With a lot of rotating through multiple options, the leaders of the drills have consistently been Jayce Brown, Tre' Brown, Jackson Harris, and Eugene Wilson III, who were projected to nail down the starting position after the first week of fall camp.

There are still two weeks to go, and a long season ahead for the elite receiver options on Kiffin's rebuilt offense, who are guaranteed to deliver success for the Tigers.

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