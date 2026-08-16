LSU Makes Notable Change to First-Team Defensive Line During Fall Camp

LSU heads into one of the most exciting seasons yet, with a major pressure group on the defensive side of the ball.

This fall camp is the critical time for defensive coordinators Blake Baker and Chris Kiffin to tactically put together the talent puzzle pieces to form an elite identity for the new era of the program.

After just two weeks of fall camp, the defensive line position group has seen changes in who the starting lineup will be.

First Year Breakouts

Sep 30, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive linemen Emery Jones Jr. (50) blocks Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Jamond Gordon (97) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With a major portal attack from Lane Kiffin this offseason, the Tigers bring in top-notch transfers from all over the country to join LSU. But on the defensive line, it's not transfers that are making an immediate impact, but freshmen.

Freshman defensive lineman Deuce Geralds was one of the biggest stars in LSU's spring ball and is now seen practicing on the first-team reps to showcase his explosive skills on the interior.

Seen next to Geralds this fall camp is freshman and Louisiana native Richard Anderson, who will be a primary defensive tackle for the Tigers this year as a 339-pound threat to opposing offenses.

Another notable recruit, freshman Lamar Brown, joins the first-team drills in a well-deserved position for the versatile athlete. While he's listed as a defensive tackle on the roster, he can also be used on the edge.

The Depth Heirarchy

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Malik Blocton (47) celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated South Alabama Jaguars 31-15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Then there's the transfer talent to add to the position group, with Auburn transfer Malik Blocton on first-team reps during camp, as a 6'3, 286-pound addition to the line.

On the edge, transfers Princewill Umanmielen from Ole Miss and Jordan Ross from Tennessee are taking over the starting edge rusher positions, being sneaky weapons to take down opposing quarterbacks.

With the defensive line group having major depth, Baker will be able to rotate through his veterans and freshmen to keep them fresh in the trenches.

The position group has already surprised coaches and fans this fall camp, with packed talent across the line and new faces emerging from the room's depth.

Heading into fall camp with new faces all over the unit, Baker seems to have already found his go-to guys to debut their first year with the Tigers and bring new threats on the defense.

It will be one of the most-watched groups all season long, and one that can deliver major success against LSU's difficult offensive opponents.

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