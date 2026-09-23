Lane Kiffin Unloads on Ole Miss Over Game-Day Issues

After one of the most anticipated games of the season concluded with an upset win by Ole Miss over LSU in Oxford during Week 3, there's still more to talk about from the SEC matchup.

Not only were the close-ranked, rival teams going to bring a thrilling football game, but it was also the long-awaited return of former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to his former program.

But Kiffin wasn't all that happy about returning to Oxford, telling the media in a teleconference on Wednesday that the matchup scheduling had messed up the location of the game, which wasn't ideal to him.

The New Opponent Mishap

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU vs. Ole Miss, being two of the closest SEC schools to each other, is a classic matchup across all collegiate sports, as well as being in the middle of major recruiting races during the off-seasons.

The well-known football matchup has been around for over 130 years, with this season being the first of its kind. It wasn't just about the stakes of Kiffin's return and the Top-10-ranked teams, but also the fact that the game was back in Oxford for the second time in a row.

"Never in that LSU–Ole Miss series had it ever been played two times in a row. So that game was supposed to be here, and this one was supposed to be there. So these are the scheduling parts that come with our awesome move to nine games that has sure looked so great here lately," said Kiffin.

The only reason the location was mixed up was that the SEC implemented a nine-game conference schedule, giving teams brand-new permanent opponents for the 2026 season. As LSU and Ole Miss were paired as opponents, the anticipated matchup was set to be held back in Oxford.

A place that Kiffin once lived and coached in for six seasons straight became his biggest enemy in one weekend.

The Crucial Advantage

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) dives for a touchdown during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A home-field advantage is the most talked-about factor in any SEC game, which is why annual matchup locations matter the most for programs.

Ole Miss might not have a stadium that fits more than 100,000 fans that makes LSU's Death Valley come alive at night, but last Saturday, they did have a major component on their side - anger. Kiffin is now known as the most hated man in Oxford and had to make a grueling return to the stadium, heading to the opposite sideline.

It not only raised the stakes of the game as the date grew closer, but also had a major impact on the roster, full of players who were playing in their first SEC environment. Days later, Kiffin voiced his complaints about the team having to walk into that disadvantage.

"Crowd noise and music being played all the way through the snap when the center’s hands on the ball again and again, so those will help you struggle and at quarterback him false start," said Kiffin.

The critical mistakes, that could have been prevented if the game were in Baton Rouge are major elements of a program-defining loss.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.