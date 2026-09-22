LSU Can Turn Its Ole Miss Loss Into a Season-Changing Response

After an upsetting defeat in Oxford last Saturday, the Tigers are now 0-1 in their SEC record. Heading into Week 4, the now No. 10-ranked team will face its second conference opponent of the season, hopeful for a better result.

LSU will return to Tiger Stadium on Saturday, hosting the Texas A&M Aggies, who also got beat on the road against SEC opponent Kentucky in Week 3.

The Tigers don't have time to dwell on the poor execution of the Ole Miss matchup; the loss should now be used as fuel to change the season around, using defeat as a stepping stone for success.

Nailing Down The Offense

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is tackled by Mississippi Rebels during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's offense struggled hard in Oxford, not earning a first down till the start of the second quarter and putting up less than half the points that the team had scored inthe first two weeks.

It was the team's first real challenge on defense of the season, trying to not only find scoring production through a tactically built defense, but also keep that production all four quarters.

Which is hard to do with common mistakes across the unit: quarterback Sam Leavitt scrambling out of the pocket and missing open targets, receivers dropping crucial passes, and key struggles in the trenches, with LSU converting only 2 of 11 third-down conversions against Ole Miss' defensive front.

After a roster overhaul this offseason, there are brand new faces all over the offensive unit. But by now, the parts of the talent piece should show that they're the perfect fit, not just on their own, but coming together as a position group.

Leavitt was gifted a brand-new group of receivers and has yet to emerge with a standout, well-known option to form a duo that the LSU pedigree holds. This is especially important now that tight end Trey'Dez Green is out with a lower-body injury that will force him to miss some games.

The quarterback is always the focus of the offense, but Leavitt can't put up the impressive scoring success that Week 1 saw if his linemen can't give him the chance and form a unit that no defense can get through, even the tough, top-ranked opponents that LSU will face late in the fall.

Next Man-Up Mentality

LSU safety Dashawn Spears (10) attempts to make a tackle while lunging during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, the Tigers didn't just lose the ballgame in Oxford, but also lost two crucial players to injuries. With Green out for a couple of games and safety Dashawn Spears out for the season with a knee injury, LSU has some critical decisions to make about the next best option.

During the Ole Miss game, tight end Zach Grace stepped in for Green, while the defense rearranged to move safety Tamarcus Cooley to Spears' star position and safety Jhase Thomas to fill in for Cooley.

Which will be LSU's biggest task to work out this week, finding out how the backups will fit in on both sides of the ball.

And this routine won't stop. Spears is now the fourth player on the roster who is out for the season, which is a factor in football that teams and coaches must constantly be able to adapt to.

Just like the loss last week, LSU has to act on turning the page towards success, being able to easily act on injuries and losses in order to turn the season around in its response.

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