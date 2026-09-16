Whit Weeks Has Major Confidence In His Team Heading Into Ole Miss

It's one of the biggest weeks of the season for LSU football, as the team hits the road to face the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Saturday, for both programs' first SEC matchup of the season.

As LSU walks into Vaught-Hemingway with a brand-new roster and coaching staff, it's almost everybody's first time on that sideline in purple and gold.

But for the key veterans who return to the rivalry, including senior linebacker Whit Weeks, it's all about having confidence in the team when walking into that environment.

The Offensive Weapon

Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talks with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After both head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. made the switch from the Rebels to the Tigers last offseason, LSU's offense looks completely different this year.

Heading into Week 3 undefeated after blowout wins, the fans, opponents, and the rest of the nation have noticed. The new high-paced offensive scheme has even become a difficult challenge for the Tigers' defensive unit during practice.

"I think the thing that makes him the most effective, especially for me being a linebacker, it's like he'll (Weis) get in the same exact formations and run so much different stuff. So you can never really get a tail on him," said Weeks.

That's coming from one of the nation's top-ranked defensive units, which is guaranteed to be a major threat to the Rebels' defense this Saturday. For Weis, it will be the same stadium. But in a purple and gold shirt, giving a tough challenge to a team he was calling plays for just last November.

The offensive leader, Sam Leavitt, also received Weeks' stamp of approval at Tuesday's press conference, as Weeks gave Leavitt advice before heading into his first SEC matchup.

"I just tell him to be himself; the dude's a baller. I love going out there to play with him. I wouldn't want anybody else to be our quarterback," said Weeks.

That gives the entire team confidence to do their part, having trust in both sides of the ball to take it one possession at a time to conquer a major opponent.

The Trusted Defense

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) sacks Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker (5) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Weeks heads into his fourth matchup against the Rebels, with his third time playing in Oxford, it might be a familiar scene to him, but the team beside him looks much different.

Weeks gives insight into how even defensive coordinator Blake Baker looks different this season, the man who has shaped the feared defense this offseason and will be a major threat to the Rebels' scoring production.

The biggest difference, I think Coach Baker's evolved a lot as a play caller. Just what we're doing, I think that he trusts us a lot more than maybe in the past years," said Weeks.

With new additions to the unit, the Tigers' defense has been taken to the next level. But there's still a major obstacle that LSU will have to manage for Saturday's matchup, which requires a different level of preparation.

When asked about Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy, Weeks says the most elusive thing about the two top-ranked players is their athletic ability, creating a new challenge for the Tigers.

"We know we're gonna have to contain them. We've been working on tackling a lot this week; we know we're gonna have to wrap up and get those guys on the ground ... I mean, both those dudes on any single play of the game, um, they can score a touchdown," said Weeks.

After two weeks of being the favored winner, with backups coming in for the last drives of the game, this weekend will bring a new challenge to the defense. It's important for the defense to understand that this opponent leaves no room for error. A simple mistake can make the Tigers fall behind in Oxford.

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