'Let It Go': LSU Legend Offers Jayden Daniels Advice Amid Jersey Controversy

Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette had some advice for current Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who’s embattled with controversy over his No. 5 jersey with the Tigers.

“Just let it go,” Fournette said.

The 31-year-old running back weighed in on Daniels’ situation during a recent appearance on the “Fourth and South” podcast, telling his fellow Tiger legend to move past the decision.

“I know Joe [Burrow’s] No. 9 hasn't been worn in what, three to four years, but somebody will wear it,” Fournette said. “I promise you, no player is bigger than the brand. No player is bigger than the LSU brand.”

No Number Bigger Than LSU

LSU star running back Leonard Fournette (7) scores a touchdown during a kick off against Notre Dame during the Music City Bowl at LP Field Dec. 30, 2014. But Notre Dame came out on top 31-28 before a crowd of 60,419. 141230 B | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fournette’s advice even goes so far as to give an example of the situation he found himself in when arriving in Baton Rouge.

“Before I got to LSU, Tyran [Mathieu] and Pat [Patrick Peterson], No. 7 wasn't worn for two years,” Fournette said. “I was the right recruit that wanted the number, and also I'm from the Seven Ward, so it represented my hood and my neighborhood where I'm from, and they gave it to me.”

It’s obviously advice that is a lot easier said than done. But it provides important perspective from an LSU player in his own right who had a successful career with the Tigers but won’t ever see his number retired.

Now, whether it can or should be argued over whether Fournette or the players he mentioned before him deserve to have their jersey retired is one thing; however, Fournette points out the important tradition of the jersey he once wore.

Yet, Daniels finds himself in a very different position. He didn’t wear a jersey with a prior history of being passed down. Instead, he made the No. 5 jersey his own, winning the Heisman Trophy with a historic 2023 season and posting video-game-like numbers.

When he left LSU, it seemed the No. 5 jersey looked destined to be retired. That especially looked like the case up until this year; no player had worn it since Daniels.

Even after sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett was allegedly promised the number during his recruitment to LSU, it wasn’t until Lane Kiffin’s staff took over that the promise was fulfilled.

Per the policy set in place by the athletic department, no LSU player can have his jersey retired until five years following their departure. Not even Joe Burrow has seen his jersey retired, even though he is now eligible.

While there is still time left before the season for LSU and Pickett to change course on the jersey. The controversy doesn’t seem likely to go away anytime soon.

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