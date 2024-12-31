Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will take on Dave Aranda's Baylor Bears on Tuesday afternoon in a Texas Bowl clash in the season finale.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT in NRG Stadium (Houston, Tex.) with the matchup to be live on ESPN.
All eyes will be on returning signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier as he looks to earn victory No. 9 for the Bayou Bengals in the program's final showdown of the season.
For Baylor, the program enters the matchup with an 8-4 record led by quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who has tallied 2,626 yards and 26 touchdowns. Running back Bryson Washington leads the team in rushing with 1,004 yards on for 12 scores. Josh Cameron leads the unit with 643 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Tuesday afternoon in Houston.
What Brian Kelly Said:
“We will have a very competitive football team that will go out and represent LSU in a manner that we expect,” Kelly said. “They are excited. When you have great morale, you have guys that are committed and will play hard for LSU. You want a team that will go out and compete their tail off, and this team will.”
Pregame Updates:
- LSU safety Jardin Gilbert is not listed on the current Texas Bowl Depth Chart. He has been with the program this week, but appears to be a player uncertain for Tuesday.
- LSU defensive back Javien Toviano will start at safety alongside true freshman Dashawn Spears. The tandem has worked together during bowl preparation this month.
- The LSU starting offensive line: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Bo Bordelon and RT Miles Frazier.
- LSU will start Whit Weeks, Greg Penn and Davhon Keys at linebacker in the 4-3 scheme on Tuesday. West Weeks and Tylen Singleton will backup the trio.
- LSU will roll out Garrett Nussmeier, Greg Penn III, Josh Williams and Whit Weeks as the captains for Tuesday afternoon.
Live Updates:
*Refresh for Updates*
First Quarter:
- The Baylor Bears have won the opening coin toss and deferred. LSU will begin the Texas Bowl with the ball first. Baylor will receive the ball to start the second half.
- LSU opens the contest with a run up the middle from Josh Williams followed by a pass completion from Garrett Nussmeier to Chris Hilton Jr. On the third play of the game, Williams breaks open a 16-yard run. The Tigers quickly enter Baylor territory.
- Nussmeier connects with Trey'Dez Green on 4th-and-5 for a six-yard gain to keep the drive alive on the first possession. He's 2-for-3 with 12 yards through the air on the first eight plays of the day.
- The Nussmeier-Green connection has stolen the show on the first drive of the game. He hits Green for the 10-yard completion in the back of the end-zone for a score. LSU strikes first on a 12-play, 68-yard touchdown drive.
Score Update: LSU 7, Baylor 0
-
