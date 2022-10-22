Skip to main content

Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Ole Miss

Tigers look to carry momentum from last weekend's victory over Florida, face electrifying Ole Miss offense.
Pregame

Ole Miss has won the coin toss and has elected to receive. Tigers will get the ball first to start the second half. 

With Jack Bech out today, the Tigers will start Gregory Clayton as their kick returner and punt returner. 

Anthony Bradford and Miles Frazier are warming up with the starting offensive line unit. From left to right: Will Campbell (LT), Miles Frazier (LG), Charles Turner (C), Anthony Bradford (RG) and Emery Jones (RT).

Harold Perkins has been listed in the starting lineup for the Tigers tonight. Head Coach Brian Kelly spoke earlier this week about his role being expanded this week with a larger snap count. Look for Perkins to make an impact today.

LSU running back Armoni Goodwin, as planned, is dressed out and will take snaps today for the Tigers. Goodwin has missed some time with what was labeled as a “significant” hamstring injury.

LSU will be without starting left guard Garrett Dellinger again as he nurses an MCL injury in his right. It's expected Dellinger takes the bye week to rehab and will be back against Alabama the following week.

After being listed as day-to-day, LSU wide receiver Jack Bech is dressed in sweats and will not suit up for the Tigers against Ole Miss. 

