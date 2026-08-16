LSU QB Commit Peyton Houston is Taking Charge in Helping Lane Kiffin Recruit

After an impressive recruiting roll this offseason, with Lane Kiffin bringing in the nation's top-ranked recruits from the portal and elite freshmen additions, the takeover in Baton Rouge has an obvious influence on recruiting.

As Kiffin created a loaded roster for one of the most anticipated seasons in recent years, there are still high expectations for what the future of the program will hold.

He and his new staff have already gotten to work on forming a strong class of 2027, and with help from their early commits, there's more to come.

The Recruiting Staff

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

There are many reasons for a recruit to choose LSU. It's one of the most respected programs in college football, and becoming the blueprint for the modern-day world of NIL deals.

On a more personal level, recruiters are communicating with some of the most historical names in the league, with Kiffin at the forefront and former head coach Ed Orgeron as the assistant to recruiting and defense.

Who are bound to be successful, given their elite resumés at LSU so far, and the program they are building up in Baton Rouge.

And now, their own commits will be continuing the recruiting run this fall, as LSU class of 2027 commits Peyton Houston and Braylon Calais share that they will be attending every home game to be able to talk to recruits.

“Being able to talk to recruits and tell them why they should go to LSU is an honor,” Calais told Geaux247.

It shows that these commits are not only named to the program for their athletic abilities, but can represent LSU and take over recruiting responsibilities before even playing a snap with the Tigers.

Why It Matters

Braylon Calais 13 runs the ball as the Notre Dame Pios take on the Cecilia Bulldogs. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Getting one-on-one time with recruits each Saturday, while the Orgeron and Kiffin duo is committing to the current roster, is important for the recruits to see firsthand why to choose LSU.

Because at one point, Houston and Calais were in the same shoes as recruits, deciding on what program to play for befroe landing on LSU.

That can be all a young athlete wants to hear, a personal story from a commit to sway their decision to join the powerful program in Baton Rouge.

It's also a major praise to the duo, being trusted in talking to recruits and the staff counting on them to influence some top-notch talent on their anticipated decision.

This is just one more thing to add to the mayhem that Saturdays at Tiger Stadium will bring this fall, and a tactical way to keep the program growing.

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