The LSU Players Who Could Benefit Most From Lane Kiffin's Offense

The LSU Tigers are on the cusp of beginning a significant season where expectations are scattered all over the place for what the program will be able to accomplish over the course of the upcoming 2026 season.

With new head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm in Baton Rouge, his style of offense is expected to revitalize the program and hopefully bring the Tigers back to the postseason, where they have been away for far too long.

But with Kiffin's high-powered offense in town, the uptick in production will have to go somewhere, so which players currently stand to benefit the most from his offense, and could be due for a massive 2026 season?

Trey'Dez Green - Tight End

Louisiana State Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) runs the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to talk about the success that the Tigers could find in 2026 without mentioning Green, who could very well be the best tight end in the country and a first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft. Already known for his elite speed-and-size combination, combined with a large catch radius, the sky could be the limit this season for him in Baton Rouge.

The hype only grows further for Green when combining him with Kiffin's offensive style, which relies on production from the tight end room. Over the past three seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels, Kiffin's tight ends finished 18th, 34th, and 4th in receiving yards by tight ends on the year.

Green is already one of the most threatening red zone targets in the country, and with offensive schemes that will find him outside of that area as well, he could find himself near a 1,000-yard season this year.

Dilin Jones - Running Back

Wisconsin Badgers running back Dilin Jones (7) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The projected starter in 2026 and a transfer from the Wisconsin Badgers, Jones seems ripe to be productive in the Tigers' offense. Kiffin has spoken relentlessly about how important it is in his offense for his team to be able to run the ball, as everything begins with the ground game.

For the Tigers, it has been quite some time since the program has been great at running the football, having finished past 100th in the country the last two years. Kiffin, on the other hand, during his time with the Rebels, has finished no worse than 47th in the country over the last three years in rushing yards per game.

If the offense is bound to work, as it is projected to with the talent on the roster, it all starts running the ball, and Jones should receive a huge bump in production, comparatively to the rest of his

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