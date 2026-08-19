The LSU Player Sam Leavitt May Need More Than Anyone in 2026

The LSU Tigers will have over 50 new faces on the roster ahead of 2026, and the program will balance re-identifying itself with tackling expectations as if it were year four of a new coaching staff, rather than year one.

Lane Kiffin, tasked with taking over the reins in Baton Rouge, brought in new quarterback Sam Leavitt to run his high-powered offense this season.

Expectations for the pairing remain high, and now fully healthy, the burden of success falls upon Leavitt's shoulders, leading the team to the College Football Playoffs, but even for him, his success begins with Jordan Seaton, and ensuring his blindside is protected.

Offense's Success Begins at Left Tackle

Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When Kiffin signed on with the Tigers, rebuilding the roster, especially to fit his style of offense, was one of the most significant first steps for the program to take in order to find success over the course of the 2026 season. While the skill positions were the first to be looked at, replacing the offensive line, which lost critical pieces to the transfer portal, was also a priority.

Seaton, who was one of the late additions to the portal, seemed like the perfect fit for the Tigers. He is an athletic, large-framed tackle, standing at 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, who has not only slimmed up since stepping on campus, but has also become more agile and explosive in his movements as well.

He arrives on campus as the No. 1 tackle out of the transfer portal and has plenty of expectations following him, much like the rest of the team as well. However, Seaton is slotted to play left tackle, protecting the blind spot for Leavitt as he operates the offense.

For Leavitt, who has battled injuries throughout his career, including one that sidelined him through the spring, a full season will be needed from him if the Tigers want to achieve their goals this year. That can only be accomplished, though, as long as he is healthy and on the field, becoming the playmaker that many expect him to be.

Seaton will get none of the glory for touchdowns or driving a high-powered offense, as that will fall on Leavitt. Without Seaton, however, Leavitt will be unable to do anything, and two will work hand-in-hand this season, with the success of one, dictated by the other.

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