LSU Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Clemson

The LSU Tigers took the stage of Death Valley on Saturday to showcase the new era of LSU football under Lane Kiffin, facing the Clemson Tigers for a highly anticipated rivalry matchup.

After a brutal four quarters, LSU dominated Clemson 51-10, highlighting the talent on the new and improved roster after a major transfer portal renovation.

After just Week 1, the Tigers are expected to keep up the talent all season long, with every position group earning a well-deserved top grade from Saturday's performance.

Quarterback: A+

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles against Clemson Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt's debut with the Tigers couldn't have gone better, becoming a beloved offensive leader after an impressive performance in Week 1.

It all started with an interception on his second attempt of the game, resulting in an early lead for Clemson. He didn't let fans focus on that for too long, scoring a rushing touchdown by the next quarter.

Then he topped it off with a second rushing touchdown, proving his athletic abilities that have been talked about all offseason, posting 113 rushing yards, averaging 9.4 yards per carry. He put up 230 passing yards, with a 57% completion rate.

And that wasn't even a full four quarters' worth of work. By the middle of the third quarter, Kiffin opted to rest Leavitt and put backup Landen Clark in, followed by Husan Longstreet.

While their playing time was short-lived, the two were able to post some stats for both rushing and passing yards, getting used to the offensive options and field pressure.

Running Back: A+

LSU Tigers RB Dilin Jones runs the ball vs. Clemson | Ethan Currie - LSU Tigers On SI

After a fall camp full of questions about the running back room, Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones emerges as the secured star, and a major breakout player for the position group.

Jones also matched the 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns, putting his name on the board early in the game and in the season. He was clearly noticed as Leavitt's go-to guy for offensive production, with 23 attempts during the game.

Backup Stacy Gage was also heavily utilized, quickly rotating in for Jones in Kiffin's high-paced offense, with eight attempts and 33 yards in his LSU career debut.

Running backs Caden Durnam and Harlem Berry, as surprising third- and fourth-string backups in the room, weren't seen until the end of the game but still showed their ability to step in and move the ball downfield.

Wide Receivers: A

Reciever Winston Watkins Jr 6 LSU Football practice. August 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The jam-packed wide receiver showed who Kiffin is securing for the starting positions, as well as rotating through the group.

Starters Winston Watkins Jr., Jackson Harris, Jayce Brown, and Eugene Wilson III were all able to make their LSU debut tonight, showing offensive production, matched with some critical mistakes.

It was clear that as the game went on, the offense felt more comfortable utilizing either Jones's or Leavitt's running ability, or finding Trey'Dez for a quick center field pass. Watkins definitely stood out in the room, with the highest average rushing yards and the second-highest average receiving yards tonight.

Another standout star came from the depth of the room, with veteran Phillip Wright III posting 70 yards in three attempts, with an average of 23.3 receiving yards. He was also able to pull off the first LSU touchdown of his career in the matchup.

Tight End: A+

LSU Tigers Football vs Clemson 2026, tight end Trey'Dez Green | Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

While the tight end group was more of a one-man show in the season opener, Trey'Dez Green still showed out in the tight end position, as expected for the No. 1 ranked tight end in the nation.

He showed the rest of the nation the elite duo that had been forming all fall camp between him and Leavitt, with Leavitt easily being able to find him in the center field, or use him as a secure outside receiver.

Green put up 58 receiving yards, averaging 14.5 yards per carry in his first debut of what could be his last year with the LSU Tigers.

Offensive line: A+

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Brett Bordelon (68) and offensive lineman Bo Bordelon (67) pose after the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line showed that they aren't just a key part of the unit, but also have a major impact on the scoring production of the offense, being able to block off defenders and steal more time.

While allowing 0 sacks all night, the line opened up the dominant run game that emerged from the offense as the game went on, with Leavitt having time to find his own route and Jones being able to break out on the outside for a downfield explosion.

An A plus grade is definitely deserved for this group after Week 1, which seems to have no plans on changing with how effective the unit was in protecting their new quarterback.

Defensive Line: A+

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine (44) forces a fumble at the 1 yard line by LSU Tigers running back Ju'Juan Johnson (8) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's defensive line group - the group that could hold the most talent in any room - showed exactly what fans were expecting from defensive coordinator Blake Baker after the massive portal overhaul.

It's definitely not the same line, but Baker is still tactically rotating through the impactful players, being able to keep his linemen fresh to deliver success in all four quarters. Which they certainly did.

The line accounted for 3.5 of the 4 sacks from the defense, being a nightmare for Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina, as well as the entire defense. It was a constant routine of Clemson not being able to get past the defense after 10 third-down attempts and only one successful conversion.

One lineman who not only stood out on the defense but also made a major impact on the offense was edge rusher Jordan Ross, with a 30-yard pick-six in the first quarter.

Linebacker: A+

LSU Football 2026 vs Clemson Tigers, Linebacker Whit Weeks | Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The linebacker group put the extra pressure on Clemson's offense last night, with linebacker Whit Weeks and TJ Dottery recording 11 total tackles together, and two tackles for loss.

Weeks and Dottery showed that they were a two-man package deal; if the quarterback could escape from one of them, he wouldn't have long till the next one was closing in on him.

Weeks' brother Zach stepped into the linebacker position late in the game, recording three total tackles to keep up the defensive pressure all four quarters.

Defensive Backs: A+

LSU Tigers Football 2026 vs Clemson Tigers, safety Dashawn Spears | Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

For a talent-loaded secondary, the defensive back group dominated in the defensive unit, contributing to the concrete wall that LSU posted for Clemson's offense.

Watching Clemson lose conversions on the offense each possession, the defensive backs begin adding more pressure, closing in on the line. The group put up 20 total tackles against Clemson, as the daunting defense's third line of defense.

There's more to come once an offense has a chance to make more pass options that the secondary can break up, expecting to be a dominating force all season long.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.