Three Questions LSU Must Answer vs. Clemson

It's finally time for the LSU Tigers to lift the curtain and reveal the new and improved program that fans have been anxiously awaiting to watch.

Beyond the courtroom chaos that has overtaken this week's excitement, there's more to the heavy attention that Baton Rouge is bringing in this weekend. There's a talented and thrilling matchup that will take place Saturday night.

As the anticipated debut of the Lane Kiffin era will be revealed tomorrow, there are still three questions that LSU has to answer in the Week 1 matchup against Clemson.

Who Will Be Used The Most In The Offense?

Reciever Eugene Wilson III 3 LSU Football practice. August 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a massive portal attack this offseason, Kiffin brought in a brand new wide receiver room, as well as a new face to the running back room, with running back Dilin Jones from Wisconsin joining the Tigers.

Fall camp showed that Jones is making an early impact on the roster, leading the running back individual drills over running back veterans Caden Durham and Harlem Berry.

Over on the outside, the Tigers rotated through their talented wide receiver room this fall camp, as incoming quarterback Sam Leavitt adapted to his new pass options.

Saturday will be the final reveal of who will be the go-to guys for LSU's offensive production, as one of the most anticipated decisions Kiffin has had to make during his busy Week 1.

How Will The Transfer-Portal Heavy Roster Come Together?

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The portal attack didn't just stop at the offensive options, with Kiffin signing over 40 new players to the new and improved roster this offseason.

Which only left a couple of months for the new talent to not only adapt to a new team, but also a brand new coaching staff working together to form an elite identity on both sides of the ball.

One of the most asked questions this offseason is how it will all come together when the Tigers take the stage at Death Valley. And the day is finally here.

From incoming freshmen to transfer portal additions, stepping up to take over position groups, has it been too much competition and not enough unity, or have the Tigers had enough time to balance both out before game time?

Can Lane Kiffin Prove Himself As Early As Week 1?

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Husan Longstreet (8) at LSU football practice on Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As every move Kiffin has made all offseason has been carefully watched by the entire nation, so will his anticipated debut at LSU.

It's finally his time to put the 'overrated coach' title to rest, showing that the dramatic switch to LSU, and everything that has come with it, was worth it for the program.

That won't just be proved from the scoreboard, but also by the overall impact that the Tigers will immediately make during the cinematic season opener on Saturday.

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