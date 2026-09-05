LSU-Clemson Will End a 38-Year Wait in Tiger Stadium

After a long offseason filled with storyline after storyline regarding the LSU Tigers, who quickly became public enemy No. 1 in the sport, week one has finally arrived to push past all the talk and let everything be settled on the field.

For new head coach Lane Kiffin, who is no stranger to history being rewritten right now, when his program kicks off against the Clemson Tigers, it will break a drought that has been around the program since 1988.

The week one matchup will mark the first time the Tigers host a ranked opponent at home for the season opener since 1988.

38-year Streak Ends Saturday Night

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) catches a pass while being defended by LSU Tigers cornerback PJ Woodland (11) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers are no strangers to being in the spotlight, and as the destination for the first College Gameday of the year, the program is excited to show what Kiffin has brought in year one and just how high the ceiling can be with over 50 new faces on the roster.

The matchup against Dabo Swinney and his Tigers team marks the beginning of the year and a new campaign for the school, looking to find themselves in the College Football Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

However, the matchup means more than that, as it will be the first time the Tigers have welcomed a ranked opponent in a season opener since taking on the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies on September 3, 1988.

College football looked a lot different back then, including the Tigers' schedule, which featured a non-conference game against the Aggies, as the Aggies were a member of the Southwest Conference, not to be confused with the Southeastern Conference, which the Tigers were in.

That year also featured matchups against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, and the Tulane Green Waves who were part of the Big Ten and as independents, respectively. The season started on a hot streak for the Tigers, winning their first two games convincingly, including a season-opening shutout of the Aggies.

Losses to the Buckeyes, Florida Gators, the Hurricanes, and Syracuse in the Hall of Fame Bowl would have left the Tigers with an 8-4 record and as co-champions of the SEC, having gone 6-1 in conference play during the regular season.

The Tigers would love to repeat a similar chapter in their history, winning a dominant Week 1 game and being co- or individual champions of the SEC, but only time will tell how much the 2026 season resembles the 1988 season.

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