4 Reasons Why LSU-Clemson is Must-Watch TV

A week from Saturday, the time will finally have arrived for the LSU Tigers and the majority of college football.

Football season will officially be back, and for LSU, that means a season-opening contest versus the Clemson Tigers.

The second of two season-openers between these two teams will kick off the season, and beyond the usual excitement of starting a new season, this game has multiple storylines that make it a must-watch.

The Lane Kiffin Era Begins

LSU Tigers head football coach Lane Kiffin talking with Quarterback Husan Longstreet 8 at LSU Football practice. August 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There may be no bigger reason to tune into the Saturday night showdown than the debut of the Kiffin era in Baton Rouge.

It’s been a long offseason, from the day Kiffin’s hiring was announced to what will be his first time stepping on the field inside Death Valley in front of a raucous crowd for his first game as head coach.

Since taking the job, it seems Kiffin has only elevated his stature, as he’s been the source of numerous headlines. From his messy breakup with Ole Miss to signing another highly ranked transfer portal class to the Vanity Fair interview to SEC Media Days, Kiffin has been the source of conversation.

Now, fans and hate watchers alike will be tuning in for his first game as LSU head coach.

The New Face of the Program

Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10 during LSU Football practice. August 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is no lack of expectations for quarterback Sam Leavitt. He arrived in Baton Rouge as one of the highest-paid players on LSU’s roster and as part of a transfer portal class that cost a reported $40 million.

Despite coming fresh off a season-ending foot injury, Leavitt is being paid to lead the Tigers back to the College Football Playoff and do so right away. Right or wrong, the expectations at LSU have undoubtedly risen this offseason.

Yet Leavitt has proven he can guide a team to the playoffs. He did so as a redshirt first-year freshman at Arizona State, throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions, while rushing for another 443 yards and five scores.

The Overhauled Roster

Going along the same lines, the LSU roster was overhauled this offseason via the transfer portal. Kiffin and Co. wasted little time infusing the Tigers with the talent they believe is necessary to make it through a nine-game SEC schedule.

With a price tag of $40 million, there is an undoubted need for a return on investment.

Avoid Mistakes of the Past

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn’t long ago that the Tigers struggled in this type of game. Until last season, LSU was winless in season-openers under then-head coach Brian Kelly.

While last season’s win over Clemson righted that wrong, the Tigers won’t want to kick off Kiffin’s tenure the same way they did Kelly’s.

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