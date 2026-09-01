Lane Kiffin Reveals What LSU's Offense Must Do to Beat Clemson

LSU kicks off the 2026 season at home for the first time in 6 seasons, and the anticipation is building in Baton Rouge, so much that it's nearly palpable.

Game week opened for LSU with Lane Kiffin's Week 1 press conference on Monday.

With all of the national chaos going on around LSU at the moment, it felt like only half of his time at the podium was about Clemson. The other half was about NFL players and the SEC's deliberation on enforcing punishments if LSU adds former NFL players.

Kiffin even addressed whether his team has the same focus on this issue as anyone outside of the program does.

"I’ve lived in chaos for a long time, and I like to say chaos is okay as long as it’s controlled chaos, especially in this room with your players," Kiffin said on Monday. "It doesn’t matter if national media understands why we do what we do for our team or other fan bases. It just matters if these guys do.”

But this week is about Clemson. And Kiffin gave some good insight into his offense and their preparation

The Offense's Development This Offseason

Quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during LSU football practice on Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin spent some time reflecting on his team and what he's got on offense, one facet of the game that he was concerned about at the beginning of spring camp.

He was specifically asked if his offense is where he wants it to be for the season. And this was his answer.

“Yeah, I don’t ever feel like we’re there," Kiffin said. "That may be a good thing. I always feel like there’s somewhere to improve and there’s something we haven’t thought about, so the mock game, obviously because it’s against lesser competition (scout team serving as Clemson) ... went really well and we moved the ball great, but I’m excited to see them play."

Kiffin knows ball. So he knows that there is no perfect when it comes to a team's performance. He knows the opponent changes, and so does his team's performance, week by week. In Kiffin's mind, there is no "there." There's always somewhere on the field to be better at.

But he did say he's seen growth in the offense.

“I think there’s been really good improvement," Kiffin said about his offense's passing game. "I think that Sam (Leavitt) has had a great camp ... Now we gotta make more plays around him, protect better, be more consistent. But he’s been great."

Quarterback play was another major note people took on LSU this offseason, as Leavitt worked back from an injury that ended his 2025 season early.

He's been healthy all fall camp, and according to Kiffin, he has done a great job of still taking a step forward for the 2026 season despite the early setback.

“And the running game has looked really good, and the running backs have really improved" Kiffin also said. "It’s really kinda exciting to watch now - it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t go do it Saturday - but the way that it’s progressed, knowing that almost nobody was here from this offense and how it looked at the beginning of spring to how it looks now, is exciting to see it all start to work together and them work together with each other.”

Kiffin has seen everything he needs to feel confident in his team. Game speed and actual game days are different. But, like Kiffin pointed out earlier in his time on the podium, the team moved the ball well in last Saturday's mock game.

The Gameday Hype

Sep 30, 2017; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers tiger band walks down Victory Hill before the game between the LSU Tigers and the Troy Trojans at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin also talked about how game day will be different from anything his team has prepared for.

Despite holding that position for Saturday, it's clear that Kiffin is ready for gameday in Baton Rouge.

Whether it's a general excitement for football to be back, or it's an excitement to be on the western sideline in Tiger Stadium, Kiffin is ready. And he has a pulse on his team's and fans' levels of excitement.

"There’s so much hype in this game," Kiffin said. "So much excitement from our fanbase to watch us. Probably that same excitement for everybody else in the country to root the other way against us."

The first game is always the most built up, especially when it's at home. And even more so when it follows a roller coaster of an offseason like LSU had.

For Kiffin, the road to LSU started back in October, when rumors of Kiffin leaving Ole Miss started. The story went on to grow and led to a messy breakup in Oxford. That decision to leave is something Kiffin wants to prove on the field. And eight months of waiting is agonizing.

In that time, he built this LSU roster, and then that roster started working towards its performance on the field.

"A lot of work went into it," Kiffin said. "Seven or eight months of getting to this point, and I always look at the game as a performance. The players do all this work; the coaches do all this work to make sure that they put the best performance out there for our people and our fans."

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