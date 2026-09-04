No. 11 LSU vs. Clemson: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

After months of eager anticipation for year one of the Lane Kiffin reign to begin in Baton Rouge, the week one matchup is finally here for the LSU Tigers as they open up the season against the Clemson Tigers.

In a rematch of last years 17-10 win on the road, the new look Tigers, with their new head coach, have high expectations for 2026. but the program will need to get off on the right foot, and show the country why the program will be different under Kiffin.

Here is how to watch the highly-anticipated week one matchup

How to Watch LSU vs. Clemson

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Husan Longstreet (8) at LSU football practice on Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 11 LSU Tigers 0-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. Clemson Tigers 0-0 (0-0 in ACC)

No. 11 LSU Tigers 0-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. Clemson Tigers 0-0 (0-0 in ACC) What: First game of the season for both teams

First game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m. CT Where: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) TV/Streaming: ABC

ABC Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Sports Radio Network Radio Announcers: Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter)

Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. Clemson would also suffer a dissapointing year, and after a bleak 3-5 start, they would rattle off four straight regular season wins to finish 7-5.

Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. Clemson would also suffer a dissapointing year, and after a bleak 3-5 start, they would rattle off four straight regular season wins to finish 7-5. Series History: this marks the sixth all-time meeting between the programs, dating back to 1958, with LSU holding a 4-1 series lead, including a two-game winning streak.

Meet the Coaches

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks to the media during Media Day at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dabo Swinney, Clemson: Entering year 19 with the Tigers, he is the third longest tenured coach currently with the same team, and has amassed a 187-53 record over that time span, while also delivering the program two national championships, going head to head with the Alabama Crimson Tide dynasty over the years.

Lane Kiffin, LSU: Kiffin is one of the most prolific head coaching names in the sport, and enters year 16 as a head coach, and his first one in Baton Rouge. He comes from his longest stop yet, of six years, where he guided the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoffs. He holds a 116-53 all-time head coaching record.

Matchup Odds Via Draft Kings

Linebacker Whit Weeks 40 LSU Football practice. August 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spread: LSU -10 (-110), Clemson +10 (-110)

LSU -10 (-110), Clemson +10 (-110) Over/Under: 50.5 (O -112, U -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

LSU Injury Report

Louisiana State Tigers safety Jhase Thomas (28) celebrates with cornerback DJ Pickett (3) after a play during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers enter week one healthy, with the only lingering question marks being quarterback Sam Leavitt, and former NFL player, Dae'Quan Wright. As it stands now, Leavitt is the healthiest he has been all offseason and looks primed for the year, while Wright is still waiting for a final order on his eligibility.

What to Know About Clemson

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) catches a pass while being defended by LSU Tigers cornerback PJ Woodland (11) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After spending so long in the national spotlight, Swinney and his program finished with their worst record since 2010, despite entering the 2025 season with sky-high expectations. Those soame expectations return in 2026, but slightly tempered, as the success hinges on new quarterback Christopher Vezzina.

TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco give the Tigers two legitimate threats in the passing game, but question marks surround the backfield. With a defense that also seems incomplete, and still building heading into week one, the Tigers hold a lot of variables for the 2026 season.

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