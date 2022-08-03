LSU Commit Tyree Adams Bleeds Purple and Gold, Brings Louisiana Culture

For Louisiana native Tyree Adams, the opportunity to represent the purple and gold has always been a dream. The atmosphere of Death Valley, the competitive nature in the SEC and the family-like relationships all made him grow an even greater love for LSU.

The four-star offensive lineman out of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans has the chance to be the next great Purple Knight to represent the Tigers in a big way. From Tyrann Mathieu to Leonard Fournette, the list goes on of legendary St. Augustine products to take their talent to LSU.

But this time around is different. The New Orleans culture this program attains comes in a different form. It’s the coaching staff. With wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton and running backs coach Frank Wilson on staff, two products of St. Augustine High School, it made Adams’ decision sway towards LSU that much more.

“With Coach Frank Wilson, Coach Cortez and Coach Carter, it really helps me,” Adams told LSU Country. “They know the struggle of going to St. Augustine, being a young man in America. They know how to maneuver through, being successful black men. It can really help me succeed at LSU and potentially in the NFL.”

Adams’ relationship with Hankton and Wilson played a major factor in his decision, but with the entire coaching staff being so inviting, welcoming Adams with open arms, it allowed him to feel at home.

“I really built a relationship with every single one of them,” Adams said of the coaching staff. “It’s really an amazing atmosphere and family over there. What it came down to was they kept close communication, as well as Ole Miss and Florida, but with them it was different. I’m really at home.”

One thing many have questioned about head coach Brian Kelly is his ability to recruit in-state prospects. With such a talent-rich pool in Louisiana, the LSU community has been adamant on keeping their athletes home. Adams being a native of the state is a huge addition for this program, ready to put his recruiting cap on himself and start helping LSU build for the future.

Though with Louisiana talent comes Louisiana confidence. The swagger and energy this state produces is second to none with Adams ready to carry on that style to Death Valley.

“Me being from Louisiana, born and raised here, I can bring a lot to the table,” Adams said. “My confidence level, how smart I am, I can do anything a coach asks of me, I’m a team player. I’m very coachable, I love to be coached. I can soak up information like a sponge and I feel like I can help this team win in any way possible.”

Adams, who provides this program with a key offensive line commit, is joined by a lethal 2023 class to this point. Developing relationships with each of them to build something special is a key priority for this group.

“The relationships I’ve built have been really, really good,” Adams said. “There’s been a lot of 2023 commits I’ve gotten really close in contact with. They’re really good guys, they love LSU as much as I do. I feel like we can really build something special.”

As the 2023 cycle takes shape, there’s a high chance this program adds a few more pieces from Louisiana to continue the rich culture of LSU. With Adams prepared to put it all on the line to succeed in Death Valley, the Tigers got a good one in the highly touted New Orleans prospect.