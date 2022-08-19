LSU DC Matt House Talks Tiger Defense, Depth Emerging

LSU defensive coordinator Matt House certainly has his work cut out for him when it comes to assembling the most effective unit, but one thing is guaranteed, he’ll be prepared. House’s attention to detail and perfectionist mentality is what will put the Tigers in position to be successful this season.

Senior defensive end Ali Gaye praised House’s approach and how he has this team putting in extra work both on and off the field to have their sole focus on winning while being the best versions of themselves.

“Just the details. Run to the ball, finish plays, when the ball is on the ground you pick it up,” Gaye said of Matt House’s style. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a fumble or incomplete pass, just the key details because that could be the turning point to winning a game. Basically focusing on the details and I think he does a good job emphasizing that and making sure we’re held accountable.”

House spoke with the media on Friday where he hit on a number of key subjects. Here are a few takeaways from his press conference:

Mekhi Garner Showing Flashes

The Louisiana transfer came into fall camp with tremendous size, standing at 6-foot-2, 217-pounds, but his size doesn’t slow him down on the field. In fact, House was complimentary on the work Garner put in this offseason, improving his speed significantly.

Garner is competing for a starting cornerback slot that currently looks to be Oklahoma State transfer Jarrick Bernard-Converse and McNeese State transfer Colby Richardson, but House said not to count out Garner just yet. His instincts and consistent improvement is putting him in great position to get significant snaps.

We could see a number of rotations play out in the LSU secondary. Trying to see who gels with who in an in-game scenario, House could flip flop guys to start the season with Garner being one he has spoken highly of.

What’s the Status of Micah Baskerville?

The linebacker group has seen Mike Jones Jr. and Greg Penn take the next step as fall camp is in full swing, but Virginia transfer West Weeks and freshman Harold Perkins are beginning to assert themselves as guys who can make an impact early.

But this draws concern as to where Micah Baskerville fits into the rotation. A starting caliber player the last two seasons, he has all the tools to see significant snaps in 2022, but will look to continue climbing up the depth chart over the next two weeks.

House was very complimentary of Baskerville and what he brings to this program, emphasizing that he can play a major role on this defense.

Defensive Line Depth

It’s the position this defense will rely on most. The front four the Tigers possess can rival any defensive line in the country. Headlined by BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye, not to mention sophomore Maason Smith prepared to take that next step, LSU has all the makings to dominate in the trenches this season.

Coach House harped on the depth of the big guys up front and how they can mix and match their scheme each game. Whether it’s blitzing less due to dominance up front, House detailed his approach to how it will play out.

Final Thoughts

House hit on all levels of the Tigers defense. From the front four all the way to the secondary, he firmly believes this unit has all the tools to be effective this season. What came into fall camp as a concern, the secondary has shown their depth throughout the offseason.

Prepare for House to throw a number of different looks at opposing offenses. With this squad having significant depth at certain positions paired with elite athleticism, this defense attains real weapons from each level on this side of the ball.