Skip to main content

Micah Baskerville Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Baskerville returns to Death Valley for a fifth season, looking to carry his success from 2021 into this fall
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With the 2022 college football season right around the corner, the award watch lists are beginning to roll out with the Butkus Award releasing its 51 players on the watch list today. Included on the list is LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville, who finished second on the team in total tackles a season ago.

Baskerville started all 12 games he appeared in for the Tigers in 2021, totaling 83 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups and an interception. He is one of 12 SEC players to be named to the list.

Related: LSU Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

An anchor on the Tigers defense, Baskerville and Damone Clark held down the linebacker position last season. Clark would finish as a Butkus Award Finalist in 2021 with Georgia’s Nakobe Dean taking home the hardware.

Baskerville returns to Death Valley for a fifth season with some question marks surrounding he may fit on this defense. The Tigers have some depth with the linebackers such as Mike Jones Jr., Greg Penn III, Virginia transfer West Weeks and five-star true freshman Harold Perkins arriving on campus this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Perkins and DeMario Tolan are two true freshmen in this linebacker room who have the chance to compete for significant snaps this fall, leaving some hesitancy on where Baskerville may fit into the group.

Related: Mike Jones Ready to Elevate Game, Lead Linebacker Unit

A full-time starter the last two seasons, Baskerville has shown what he’s capable of on the gridiron, but with new defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Matt House entering the mix, it’s a fresh start for each and every defensive player.

It’s clear Baskerville’s success a season ago deserves to be recognized, which is what has him placed on the Butkus Award watch list. A sideline-to-sideline guy who has all the tools to take over in his final season in Death Valley, it’ll be interesting to monitor the role he carves out for Coach House’s defense. 

Micah BaskervilleLSU Tigers

USATSI_12983062
Tiger Chat

Watch: Former LSU Star Mondo Duplantis Breaks World Record, Wins Gold

By Zack Nagy4 hours ago
USATSI_18294129
Baseball

LSU Baseball Earns Commitment from Prized 2023 Prospect

By Zack Nagy20 hours ago
USATSI_16967241
Recruiting

A Look Into LSU Football's 2024 Recruiting Class

By Zack Nagy21 hours ago
USATSI_17079051
Football

NEWS: LSU Secures Four-Star 2024 Tight End Tayvion Galloway

By Zack NagyJul 23, 2022 7:09 PM EDT
jay johnson
Baseball

LSU Baseball Loses Another Assistant, Accepts Role in California

By Zack NagyJul 23, 2022 1:54 PM EDT
USATSI_6712340
Basketball

LSU to Unveil Pete Maravich Statue July 25

By Zack NagyJul 23, 2022 9:14 AM EDT
USATSI_16090648
Basketball

Three Players Who Can Make An Immediate Impact for Mulkey's Squad

By Zack NagyJul 22, 2022 1:52 PM EDT
USATSI_18713411
Football

LSU Picked to Finish 5th in SEC West by SEC Media Members

By Zack NagyJul 22, 2022 11:59 AM EDT