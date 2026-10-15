LSU Dealing With Another LB Injury Before Mississippi State Game
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The LSU Tigers have had no shortage of notable injuries so far during the first season under head coach Lane Kiffin.
They can't afford any more if they want to retain slim chances of making it to the College Football Playoff this winter.
But ahead of Saturday's home game against No. 16 Mississippi Sate, the Tigers are unfortunately dealing with another injury at a position that's been hit hard through the first five games of the season.
A New LSU LB Pops Up on Injury Report
LSU linebacker Tylen Singleton is questionable on the initial SEC injury report vs. Mississippi State.
The Tigers are already without star linebacker Whit Weeks for most of this season and lost Charles Ross II to a season-ending ACL tear in the win over Texas A&M.
If Singleton were to miss any time, it would leave LSU even thinner at the linebacker position moving forward. Singleton played in all 13 games last season and has tallied eight total tackles so far this year.
A four-star recruit in the 2024 class out of Many, LA., he originally committed to former LSU head coach Brian Kelly but remained with the team and defensive coordinator Blake Baker after the arrival of Kiffin.
His status will be one to watch when LSU releases its injury report on Thursday and Friday evening.
Full Injury Report for LSU vs. Mississippi State
While most of LSU's injuries are on defense, the Bulldogs are dealing with some notable injury questions of their own to some key players on offense.
Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor and running back Fluff Bothwell are both questionable on the initial injury report. It's no secret that all eyes will be on their status in the coming days.
MSU defensive lineman Zakari Tillman, who is in his fourth season with the program, is listed as doubtful.
The Bulldogs have already ruled out four players for Saturday's game:
- WR Ayden Williams
- DL Trevion Williams
- DL Diesel Moye
- LB Jalen Smith
LSU's list of players already ruled out looks the same as it did last week before the Kentucky game and will likely remain that way for multiple weeks until the potential return of tight end Trey'Dez Green and linebacker Whit Weeks.
- S Dashawn Spears
- TE Trey'Dez Green
- LB Whit Weeks
- WR Phillip Wright III
- LB Charles Ross II
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for LSU Tigers On SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7