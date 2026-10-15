LSU Dealing With Another LB Injury Before Mississippi State Game

The LSU Tigers have had no shortage of notable injuries so far during the first season under head coach Lane Kiffin.

They can't afford any more if they want to retain slim chances of making it to the College Football Playoff this winter.

But ahead of Saturday's home game against No. 16 Mississippi Sate, the Tigers are unfortunately dealing with another injury at a position that's been hit hard through the first five games of the season.

A New LSU LB Pops Up on Injury Report

LSU Tigers linebacker Tylen Singleton (46) reacts during the second half against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU linebacker Tylen Singleton is questionable on the initial SEC injury report vs. Mississippi State.

The Tigers are already without star linebacker Whit Weeks for most of this season and lost Charles Ross II to a season-ending ACL tear in the win over Texas A&M.

If Singleton were to miss any time, it would leave LSU even thinner at the linebacker position moving forward. Singleton played in all 13 games last season and has tallied eight total tackles so far this year.

A four-star recruit in the 2024 class out of Many, LA., he originally committed to former LSU head coach Brian Kelly but remained with the team and defensive coordinator Blake Baker after the arrival of Kiffin.

His status will be one to watch when LSU releases its injury report on Thursday and Friday evening.

Full Injury Report for LSU vs. Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) reacts during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While most of LSU's injuries are on defense, the Bulldogs are dealing with some notable injury questions of their own to some key players on offense.

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor and running back Fluff Bothwell are both questionable on the initial injury report. It's no secret that all eyes will be on their status in the coming days.

MSU defensive lineman Zakari Tillman, who is in his fourth season with the program, is listed as doubtful.

The Bulldogs have already ruled out four players for Saturday's game:

- WR Ayden Williams



- DL Trevion Williams



- DL Diesel Moye



- LB Jalen Smith

LSU's list of players already ruled out looks the same as it did last week before the Kentucky game and will likely remain that way for multiple weeks until the potential return of tight end Trey'Dez Green and linebacker Whit Weeks.

- S Dashawn Spears



- TE Trey'Dez Green



- LB Whit Weeks



- WR Phillip Wright III



- LB Charles Ross II

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