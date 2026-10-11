LSU Plummets in AP Top 25 After Devastating Loss to Kentucky

The LSU Tigers are being hit with some major adversity in the first season under head coach Lane Kiffin.

LSU suffered a heartbreaking 35-34 overtime loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington on Saturday night. The Tigers nearly came away with a thrilling win on the road but instead walked off the field feeling shocked.

The crushing defeat gives the Tigers their second loss of the season and puts the team's College Football Playoff hopes on life support.

LSU Drops 12 Spots in Latest AP Poll

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin walks on the sideline during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result of the loss, LSU has suffered a massive tumble down the rankings ahead of this weekend's matchup against Mississippi State.

LSU fell from No. 10 to No. 22, the biggest drop of any team in the rankings this week.

The Tigers weren't the only Top 10 team to lose in Week 6. The No. 1 Texas Longhorns suffered a shocking loss to unranked Oklahoma while No. 6 Alabama lost at home to No. 2 Georgia.

LSU now faces a win-out approach for the remainder of the season.

Full Top 25 Rankings

LSU Tigers helmet sits on the sideline during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the new rankings after Saturday's slate of games:

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs



No. 2 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish



No. 3 - Miami Hurricanes



No. 4 - Ohio State Buckeyes



No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers



No. 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide



No. 7 - Texas Longhorns



No. 8 - BYU Cougars



No. 9 - Ole Miss Rebels



No. 10 - Texas Tech Red Raiders



No. 11 - Utah Utes



No. 12 - UCLA Bruins



No. 13 - Missouri Tigers



No. 14 - Tennessee Volunteers



No. 15 - Kentucky Wildcats



No. 16 - Mississippi State Bulldogs



No. 17 - Iowa Hawkeyes



No. 18 - Oklahoma State Cowboys



No. 19 - USC Trojans



No. 20 - Houston Cougars



No. 21 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons



No. 22 - LSU Tigers



No. 23 - Boise State Broncos



No. 24 - SMU Mustangs



No. 25 - Northwestern Wildcats

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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