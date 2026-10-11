LSU Plummets in AP Top 25 After Devastating Loss to Kentucky
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The LSU Tigers are being hit with some major adversity in the first season under head coach Lane Kiffin.
LSU suffered a heartbreaking 35-34 overtime loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington on Saturday night. The Tigers nearly came away with a thrilling win on the road but instead walked off the field feeling shocked.
The crushing defeat gives the Tigers their second loss of the season and puts the team's College Football Playoff hopes on life support.
LSU Drops 12 Spots in Latest AP Poll
As a result of the loss, LSU has suffered a massive tumble down the rankings ahead of this weekend's matchup against Mississippi State.
LSU fell from No. 10 to No. 22, the biggest drop of any team in the rankings this week.
The Tigers weren't the only Top 10 team to lose in Week 6. The No. 1 Texas Longhorns suffered a shocking loss to unranked Oklahoma while No. 6 Alabama lost at home to No. 2 Georgia.
LSU now faces a win-out approach for the remainder of the season.
Full Top 25 Rankings
Here are the new rankings after Saturday's slate of games:
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 2 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 3 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 4 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 7 - Texas Longhorns
No. 8 - BYU Cougars
No. 9 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 10 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 11 - Utah Utes
No. 12 - UCLA Bruins
No. 13 - Missouri Tigers
No. 14 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 15 - Kentucky Wildcats
No. 16 - Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 17 - Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 18 - Oklahoma State Cowboys
No. 19 - USC Trojans
No. 20 - Houston Cougars
No. 21 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons
No. 22 - LSU Tigers
No. 23 - Boise State Broncos
No. 24 - SMU Mustangs
No. 25 - Northwestern Wildcats
This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for LSU Tigers On SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7