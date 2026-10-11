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LSU Plummets in AP Top 25 After Devastating Loss to Kentucky

The LSU Tigers are being hit with some major adversity in the first season under head coach Lane Kiffin.
Zach Dimmitt|
LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats during the third quarter at Kroger Field.
LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats during the third quarter at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers are being hit with some major adversity in the first season under head coach Lane Kiffin.

LSU suffered a heartbreaking 35-34 overtime loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington on Saturday night. The Tigers nearly came away with a thrilling win on the road but instead walked off the field feeling shocked.

The crushing defeat gives the Tigers their second loss of the season and puts the team's College Football Playoff hopes on life support.

LSU Drops 12 Spots in Latest AP Poll

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin
LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin walks on the sideline during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result of the loss, LSU has suffered a massive tumble down the rankings ahead of this weekend's matchup against Mississippi State.

LSU fell from No. 10 to No. 22, the biggest drop of any team in the rankings this week.

The Tigers weren't the only Top 10 team to lose in Week 6. The No. 1 Texas Longhorns suffered a shocking loss to unranked Oklahoma while No. 6 Alabama lost at home to No. 2 Georgia.

LSU now faces a win-out approach for the remainder of the season.

Full Top 25 Rankings

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers helmet sits on the sideline during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the new rankings after Saturday's slate of games:

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 2 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 3 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 4 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 7 - Texas Longhorns

No. 8 - BYU Cougars

No. 9 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 10 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 11 - Utah Utes

No. 12 - UCLA Bruins

No. 13 - Missouri Tigers

No. 14 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 15 - Kentucky Wildcats

No. 16 - Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 17 - Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 18 - Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 19 - USC Trojans

No. 20 - Houston Cougars

No. 21 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 22 - LSU Tigers

No. 23 - Boise State Broncos

No. 24 - SMU Mustangs

No. 25 - Northwestern Wildcats

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for LSU Tigers On SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

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