LSU's Offense Just Did Something It Hadn't Done in Nearly 50 Years

The LSU Tigers have become one of the most interesting teams in college football. The program is 4-1, with a loss on the road against the Ole Miss Rebels, but dominant wins over every other team thus far on the schedule.

Much has been made about the Lane Kiffin hire for the schedule, and the Tigers' offense has certainly faced scrutiny after the first-half performance against the Rebels, but has continued to be one of the strongest groups in the country.

That point was especially evident after the dominant week five win, which saw the Tigers' offense set multiple school records and could prove to be the tone set for the rest of the year.

"Milestones Don't Matter"

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on the McNeese Cowboys. October 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers are looking to prove that year one of the Kiffin reign is the beginning of success in Baton Rouge, and that starts with his high-powered offense becoming a threat this season. So far, they have been exactly that, ranking 11th in points per game with an average of 38.8, and ranking 4th in yards per game with 502.

That offensive output was on full display in the most recent win, as they broke the record for the most first downs in a game with 39, breaking a record they had already set once this season after finishing with 37 in the opening matchup against the Clemson Tigers.

High-powered, fast-paced offense was the key in the win, as the Tigers ran 101 offensive plays, shattering a record from 1969. Despite the high volume of plays, the offense managed to average 7.2 yards per play and 63 total points.

The critical piece of the win was pushing the ball downfield, forcing the defense on their heels, and creating space that allowed the running game to get some breathing room. Three quarterbacks participated in the win, and their average yards per passing attempt finished at 8.6, nearly throwing for a first down on every dropback.

For Sam Leavitt, who had questions surrounding the threat of his arm, pushing the ball downfield, and finding success with it, is key for the season, and will continue to force defenses to treat him cautiously, rather than forcing him to win games on his own.

Kiffin is an offensive mastermind, which is a critical part of his allure as a head coach. Now he seems to have the Tigers' offense firing on all cylinders as they head further into the gauntlet of conference play for the rest of the year.

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