LSU Falls to Tennessee 40-13 After Dominant Offensive Showing by Hendon Hooker

It became a night to forget rather quickly for the LSU Tigers after suffering Brian Kelly’s worst home losses as an FBS coach. From beginning to end, it was all Tennessee, with the Volunteers ultimately defeating LSU 40-13 in Tiger Stadium.

The opening kickoff set the tone for what was to come in this one. With the Tigers winning the coin toss and electing to receive the football, a Jack Bech fumble on the opening kickoff put Tennessee in great field position on their opening drive.

A quick 27-yard, 5-play drive put the Volunteers on the scoreboard first after running back Jabari Small punched in a touchdown from inside the five yard line. But the storm continued for the Tigers.

After a short drive that ultimately resulted in a punt for LSU, Tennessee returned it for a 59-yard game, proving once again the Tigers’ special teams unit just isn’t where it needs to be at this point in the season.

LSU defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. showed up in a big way Saturday, making big play after big play, holding Tennessee to a field goal on to put them up 10-0.

On the Tigers’ second possession is where things began to spin out of control. Questionable fourth down calls, with LSU ultimately going 0-for-3 in the first half, routinely gave the Volunteers elite field position.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker continued to take advantage of what LSU gave him. Whether it be great positioning on the field or busted coverage, Hooker continued to prove why his name is among those in the Heisman conversation.

After a Tennessee field goal and another stalled out LSU offensive drive, Hooker got the ball back and capitalized in a big way. Connecting with Jalin Hyatt, his favorite wide receiver with Cedric Tillman sidelined, he took the 45-yard bomb to the endzone for another Volunteers touchdown, boosting their lead to 20-0 with midway through the second quarter.

A bright spot for the Tigers was the aggressiveness of Jayden Daniels. Though it didn’t necessarily start out that way, it was evident he was trying to put the ball in tight windows and make throws he hasn’t made this season. Finishing the first half going 16-for-24 with 180 yards, improvement was shown.

Daniels led the Tigers down the field to get on the board before the half ended, going into the break trailing 23-7. What could’ve been 20-7 quickly went out the window after a questionable fourth and 10 attempt resulted in a sack. The Volunteers capitalized with a chip shot field goal.

The second half was much of the same story. Tennessee received the ball first to start the half and the Hooker-McCoy connection became too much for this LSU defense. With busted coverage routinely, paired with missed tackles, the Volunteers were just too much for the Tigers.

On the opening drive, Hooker utilized his legs to bust open a huge gain on the ground then followed it up with a beautiful ball across the middle for his second touchdown of the night.

For LSU’s offense, it was minimal the yardage they picked up. On the ensuing drive, a three-play, eight-yard drive gave the ball back to Tennessee where the Volunteers put together a methodical drive that resulted in yet another score.

A pass interference call on cornerback Colby Richardson put Tennessee inside the 10-yard line where Jabari Small punched in his second score of the night, giving the Volunteers a 37-7 lead in the third quarter.

Through three quarters, Daniels looked improved; going 22-of-32 for 215 yards; tacking on 31 yards rushing.

After a defensive stop, the Tigers got the ball back and put together a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a Kayshon Boutte touchdown. Boutte gets in the end zone for the first time this season as Jayden Daniels connects with him for the score, cutting into the lead: 37-13.

It was a night to forget for Brian Kelly and his squad. With starting left tackle Will Campbell out for the game and left guard Garrett Dellinger leaving the game early due to injury, a banged up offensive line provided Daniels and his weapons no time for plays to develop.

Daniels was sacked five times through three quarters and the Tennessee defense tallied seven tackles for loss. Daniels finished the night going 32-for-43 while getting the passing game together, but on the ground is where this team struggled.

The Tigers rushed for just 55 yards on 28 carries, unable to get anything going with an offensive line that lacked such continuity. This offense remains a work in progress and it was proven true Saturday against the Volunteers.

For Tennessee, Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker was virtually flawless yet again. Going 17-for-27 with 239 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air, he was impeccable. Also adding 56 yards on 10 carries rushing, his dual threat ability gave this defense fits through all four quarters.

The Tigers will look to rebound next week as they pack their bags and head to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators in The Swamp. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. as LSU is set to face a savvy offensive attack led by quarterback Anthony Richardson.