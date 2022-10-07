LSU Recruiting: Tigers Set for a Monstrous Weekend, Top Prospects in Town

Another home game for the LSU Tigers means another monstrous weekend on the recruiting trail for this program. It should come as no surprise that prospects want to get to Baton Rouge to check out the Tigers in a Top 25 matchup against No. 8 Tennessee.

Despite LSU sitting pretty with over 20 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class, their foot is still on their gas with the pledges they have. With early signing day vastly approaching in the coming months, it's imperative to keep pushing for their guys.

With that being said, the Tigers will be hosting a few of their commits to town this weekend along with a number of other elite prospects on their radar:

Pair of 2023 WR Commits Hitting Baton Rouge

The Tigers hit the jackpot after landing a pledge from Miami native Jalen Brown over the summer. The electrifying wideout has been firm with his commitment ever since, visiting campus once and coming to town for the LSU-Florida State matchup in New Orleans.

Brown will be on campus this weekend along with his fellow 2023 commit Kyle Parker. Parker is in the midst of a dominant senior campaign out in Texas. The three-star wide receiver is certainly on track to earn that fourth star if he continues on the trajectory he’s currently on.

READ MORE: Brian Kelly Gives Record-Setting $1 Million Donation to Tiger Athletic Fund

It’s a big weekend for this program to get two of their elite 2023 playmakers on campus as they stay strong with their LSU pledge. Nothing beats a game day in Baton Rouge as Brown is set to take in his first one this weekend against Tennessee.

4-Star TE Mac Markway in Town

LSU’s lone tight end commit is set to take in his first game day this season as he makes the trek from St. Louis to Baton Rouge. If you check Markway’s social media accounts, it’s evident he already bleeds purple and gold and this program is surely getting something special in the dynamic tight end.

Markway has the ability to be a dominant blocker for the Tigers. He’s big enough to hammer safeties in space, or a linebacker, as well as help to set the edge against a defensive end during an outside zone play. Regardless of what he does, he’s physical.

READ MORE: Preview and Predictions - LSU vs Tennessee

He’s also a prime target near the goal line or during short yardage because he’s such a good blocker that teams will come downhill at him. If a linebacker or safety negates the pass coverage responsibility with Markway, there’s a chance to strike. That will leave plenty of play-action passing situations available for Markway and the Tigers.

Tigers Hosting First Official Visitor of Fall Period

The No. 1 prospect in Utah, Tausili Akana, is set to officially visit the Tigers after quite the recruitment tour this past summer, seeing Auburn, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

His visit with the Tigers this weekend will give Akana the chance to get some time with recruiting coordinator Brian Polian and defensive line coach Jamar Cain, but he will also be the program’s first official visitor of the fall recruitment period.

LSU Looking Towards the Future - 2024 and 2025 Targets Hitting Campus

After a standout performance at the LSU skills camp this summer, 2024 ATH Ju’Juan Johnson earned an offer from the Tigers, seeing his recruitment take off over the last few months. Snagging offers from Mississippi State and Alabama as well, Johnson dominated camps all offseason.

At LSU’s 7-on-7 tournament in June, it was clear why this staff handed him an offer. Doing it all on the field for Lafayette Christian, Johnson played quarterback along with a number of other positions. In short, Johnson can flat out spin the ball.

Throwing darts to his receivers then adding the ability to play multiple positions makes Johnson one of Louisiana’s finest in the 2024 class.

READ MORE: Brian Kelly Provides Final Updates Ahead of Matchup Against Tennessee

It’s a big get for the Tigers to host Johnson to Baton Rouge this weekend, but he’ll be accompanied by a few other prospects in the 2024 class, namely 4-star LSU commit Jojo Stone.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 180-pounds, Stone is about as versatile of an athlete this coaching staff could ask for. Reeling in 37 offers according to Rivals, Stone has been a hot name on the market with LSU coming in and taking the Georgia native.

LSU is beginning to form a pipeline from Loganville, Ga. to Baton Rouge with 2023 4-star safety Michael Daugherty committing to the Tigers this offseason as well. Daugherty plays with Stone at Grayson High School, one of the top football programs in the country.

This will be Stone’s fourth time on campus this year as he looks to continue developing relationships with other top LSU targets that are set to be in Baton Rouge for the highly anticipated matchup against No. 8 Tennessee.