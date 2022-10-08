Skip to main content

Starting OL Will Campbell Out For LSU's Matchup Against Tennessee

Campbell has started in all five games for the Tigers, offensive line unit will start their fifth different group in six games.
Freshman offensive lineman Will Campbell has quickly made his presence felt on this LSU squad. Emerging as one of the top offensive linemen for the Tigers and earning a starting spot, it became clear he plays well above his age, but LSU will be without their starting left guard Saturday against Tennessee.

Late Friday night, Campbell posted on his social media page a picture of him in a hospital bed with the caption, “Appreciate all the prayers I’ll be back.”

LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell post via his Instagtam page. 

The Tigers’ offensive line has seen significant shakeup through the first five weeks of the season, starting four different lineups, but through it all Campbell hasn’t missed a start.

The true freshman has become extremely reliable for this group and the loss of him is a significant blow for LSU’s offense that is looking to come out with something to prove against Tennessee.

The most consistent starting offensive line unit has been:

LT: Will Campbell

LG: Garrett Dellinger

C: Charles Turner

RG: Miles Frazier

RT: Emery Jones

With Campbell out, look for Cam Wire to slide in at the left tackle spot or flip Miles Frazier over.

It’s a difficult spot to be in for the Tigers as they’ll start their fifth different offensive line unit through six games, but adding in an experienced Wire should help their case.

Updates regarding Campbell’s status will be coming soon.

