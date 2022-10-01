Keys to Victory: LSU vs Auburn

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have done a 180 since their season opening loss to the Florida State Seminoles. Handling business against Southern and carrying that momentum into their matchups against Mississippi State and New Mexico, the Bayou Bengals have the chance to extend their win streak to four games tonight against Auburn.

LSU has all the momentum in this one despite Armoni Goodwin being unavailable. Looking to use a wide variety of weapons, the Tigers’ star power should elevate them to success against their opponent.

Here are three keys to success in Saturday’s matchup:

Keep Derick Hall out of the backfield

After giving up 41 points in a loss to Penn State in Week 3, this Auburn defense showed improvement in their win over Missouri. Still, this LSU offense should be able to put points on the board with their playmakers that overmatch the Auburn secondary.

This defense is led by outside linebacker Derick Hall who did it all for the Tigers in Saturday afternoon’s win. The senior finished with 6 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception to prove this unit still has life.

With news breaking of offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger being out this weekend, LSU will see yet another new starting unit up front, which means this squad will have to get after it this week in practice to prepare for Hall.

Get the rushing attack established early

Despite Armoni Goodwin ruled out for Saturday’s matchup, Penn State transfer Noah Cain lit it up in the backfield when his number was called upon in the second half last weekend. Rushing 11 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns, the Penn State transfer showcased just how explosive he can be with the ball when given the chance.

It’ll be interesting to monitor how LSU utilizes Cain against Auburn with John Emery beginning to get his legs underneath him. With a myriad of backs able to take significant snaps, the usage of each will be something to keep an eye on.

For the Tigers to see success against Auburn, they must get their balanced attack going early. We saw the run game take shape late last weekend against New Mexico, but it must get rolling early against a sharper opponent.

Utilize depth in the secondary

The wake-up call the Tigers received in their season opening loss to Florida State lit a fire under these players and it’s shown in their overall play. The defensive line has been spectacular, but this secondary has really opened eyes.

LSU has talented defensive backs, but gaining chemistry and playing as one unit was the main concern coming into the season. It’s virtually all fresh faces with Oklahoma State transfer Jarrick Bernard-Converse; Louisiana transfer Mekhi Garner; McNeese State transfer Colby Richardson and Ohio State transfer Sevyn banks, among others.

One thing this LSU secondary attains is experience. With Jay Ward returning to Baton Rouge and impacting this team in a positive way, he’s become a safety net for this defense. Now add in Joe Foucha, who plays excellently alongside Brooks, this unit is just beginning to scratch the surface.