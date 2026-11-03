LSU's First College Football Playoff Ranking Will Show How Much Work Remains

After eight games in 2026, LSU is still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot, but its first ranking from the selection committee will show just how much work remains for the Tigers.

LSU enters the week with a 6-2 record and two consecutive victories, putting itself back on track after the loss to Kentucky. However, with several teams across the country competing for playoff positioning, the Tigers will need their résumé to stand out when the committee releases its first rankings Tuesday.

The Tigers have put together some impressive performances throughout the season, including a dominant victory over Texas A&M and a strong showing against Clemson to open the year. Regardless, LSU still has questions surrounding the quality of its wins and how its two losses will factor into the committee's evaluation.

LSU's Résumé Has Strengths, But Quality Wins Remain a Concern

Prior to the start of the season, LSU entered 2026 with expectations of competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Through eight games, the Tigers have shown flashes of that potential, but have yet to put together a résumé that separates them from the rest of the playoff contenders.

LSU opened the season with a 51-10 victory over Clemson before taking down Louisiana Tech 45-14. The Tigers then suffered their first loss of the season, falling 32-24 on the road against Ole Miss.

Following the loss, LSU responded with one of its best performances of the season, defeating Texas A&M 35-6 in Tiger Stadium. The Tigers followed that performance with a 63-14 victory over McNeese before dropping a one-point overtime game against Kentucky, 35-34.

Since the loss to Kentucky, LSU has bounced back with consecutive victories over Mississippi State and Auburn. The Tigers shut out Mississippi State 31-0 before traveling to Auburn and earning a 38-17 victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

While LSU's two losses have come by a combined nine points, the committee will have to consider more than just the final scores. The Tigers' loss to Ole Miss is particularly important, as the Rebels hold a head-to-head victory over LSU and sit a few spots of the Tigers in the latest AP Poll.

On the flip side, LSU's 29-point victory over Texas A&M is one of the more impressive results on its résumé. The Tigers also have a convincing win over Clemson, although the value of that victory will depend in part on how the committee evaluates Clemson's season.

How LSU Compares to Other Playoff Contenders

LSU is not the only team entering the first CFP rankings with questions surrounding its résumé.

Several teams across the country have put together comparable records, while others have positioned themselves with stronger win totals. Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Houston and USC are among the teams worth watching as the committee begins evaluating the playoff picture, given they all sit within three spots of the Tigers.

However, the number of wins alone will not determine where LSU lands.

The College Football Playoff selection committee evaluates teams based on strength of schedule, head-to-head competition and results against common opponents, among other relevant factors. That means LSU's schedule and individual results will play a significant role in determining where the Tigers stand.

The head-to-head loss against Ole Miss could also become an important factor if the committee views the two programs as comparable. Meanwhile, LSU's victories over Texas A&M and Auburn gives the Tigers results they can point to when evaluating their performance against SEC competition.

Ultimately, Tuesday's rankings will provide the first indication of how the committee values LSU's overall body of work compared to the other teams competing for playoff positioning.

LSU Has Plenty of Opportunities Remaining

Regardless of where LSU lands in Tuesday's initial rankings, the Tigers still have several opportunities to improve their standing before the end of the regular season.

Coming off a bye, LSU will return to Tiger Stadium this week to host Alabama on Nov. 7. The Tigers will then welcome Texas before traveling to Tennessee and Arkansas to close out the regular season.

The remaining schedule gives LSU multiple opportunities to add quality wins, particularly with three SEC opponents still on the schedule that could have an impact on the playoff picture.

LSU's recent performances have helped the Tigers regain some momentum heading into November. The defense recorded a shutout against Mississippi State, while the offense put together its a complete game against Auburn, giving the team something to build on during its bye week.

However, the Tigers will need to carry that momentum into the final stretch of the season. A strong November could change the outlook of LSU's playoff résumé, while potentially just one more loss would make the path considerably more difficult.

On paper, LSU has shown it can compete with some of the best teams in the country. Now, the Tigers will have to prove they can consistently turn those performances into wins.

Tuesday's first College Football Playoff rankings will give LSU an idea of where it stands nationally, but the most important part of the season is still ahead for the Tigers.