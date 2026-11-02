LSU vs. Alabama: Everything to Know About the LSU Next Opponent

After a well-rested bye week, the LSU Tigers will return to the stage of Death Valley this Saturday to face SEC rival Alabama for a high-stakes late-season matchup.

As the Tigers enter the most important - and most grueling - stretch of the season, the Crimson Tide will bring the first test of the month to Lane Kiffin's squad.

Here's everything to know about the Tigers' next opponent, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Sneaky Pass Production

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) throws against Texas A&M at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama freshman quarterback Keelon Russel will bring a major challenge to LSU's defense during the matchup, limiting his dual-threat abilities as a mobile quarterback.

With five rushing touchdowns and 251 rushing yards this season, Russel has been able to show his comfort in escaping the pocket against top-ranked defenses. But when he's comfortable in the pocket, he brings even more of an offensive threat.

Russel sits right behind LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt in the SEC quarterback rankings with an even 85, while Leavitt is a smidge over with an 85.3. Leavitt also tops the Crimson Tide quarterback in passing yards, having 116 more passing yards than Russel, while both playmakers sit well above the 2,000 mark.

But Russel has a sneaky stat within his passing yards that dominates over Leavitt and the rest of the league, with the highest fourth-quarter pass completion rate in college football with a 78.6%.

That means when the game gets closer and the clock runs out, Russel's production doesn't slip. With the close-ranked matchup against the SEC rivals, this can become a major advantage over Alabama's late-game success.

The Rush Defense

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. (5) celebrates after an interception return touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama's defense will also bring a challenge to the LSU Tigers, as the defensive unit has limited its opponents to only 108 rushing yards per game this season, compared to LSU's average of putting up 192 yards per game on offense.

As the Tigers' offense has relied on running back Dilin Jones for being able to pick up crucial short yardage and sneaky direct-snap play calls, with the Wisconsin transfer having 657 rushing yards this season, the Tide's defense can get in the way of the ball carrier.

A dominant rush defense won't just affect Jones; it will also collapse pressure in the pocket, as Alabama linebacker Caleb Woodson has stood out in the defense this year, leading the unit with 63 tackles. This will force Leavitt to make quick decisions and rely on critical protection from the offensive line against Alabama.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.