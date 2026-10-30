LSU Cannot Let Its Resurgence Become More False Hope

Eight games into the 2026 football season, LSU is sitting at 6-2 with victories over Clemson, Texas A&M and Mississippi State, along with losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky.

The Tigers have shown flashes of what they can be under head coach Lane Kiffin, putting together convincing wins and reestablishing themselves as a team capable of competing with the best in the country.

However, with the toughest stretch of the schedule still ahead, including a showdown next week with Alabama, LSU must prove that its recent success is more than just another promising moment, similar to what happened on occasion during the Brian Kelly era.

A resurgence worth believing in

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU opened the season with a dominant 51-10 victory over Clemson before following it up with wins over Louisiana Tech and a 35-6 win over Texas A&M.

The victory over Texas A&M was particularly important, as the Aggies entered the matchup ranked No. 23 in the country. LSU followed that performance with a 63-14 win over McNeese and a 31-0 shutout of Mississippi State.

At risk of stating the obvious, beating quality opponents is one of the most important parts of building a championship-caliber program. The Tigers have shown they can do that, and their performances have given fans reason to believe that the program is moving in the right direction.

But there is a difference between showing potential and establishing consistency. LSU’s 32-24 loss to Ole Miss and its 35-34 overtime loss to Kentucky serve as reminders that the Tigers still have work to do.

All of this to say, the early results are encouraging, but LSU cannot afford to confuse a resurgence with a return to championship-level football.

Consistency remains the biggest question

The biggest concern surrounding LSU is not whether the team can put together a convincing performance. The Tigers have already done that several times this season. The question is whether they can maintain that level when the margin for error becomes smaller.

The loss to Ole Miss was a missed opportunity to secure a significant conference victory on the road. The overtime defeat against Kentucky was another reminder of how quickly a promising performance can turn into a disappointing result.

Neither loss means LSU cannot compete for major honors, but both demonstrate why consistency matters. Championship teams find ways to win close games, especially when the stakes are high and the opponent is capable of capitalizing on mistakes.

LSU does not need to win every game by multiple scores to prove itself. However, it must show that it can execute when challenged, finish drives, limit costly mistakes and respond when an opponent begins to gain momentum.

Until the Tigers demonstrate that they can do those things consistently, questions about their ceiling will remain.

The real test is still ahead

LSU’s remaining schedule provides plenty of opportunities to answer those questions. The Tigers are set to host Alabama and Texas before traveling to Tennessee and Arkansas to close out the regular season.

Those matchups will offer a clearer picture of where LSU stands among the SEC’s top programs. Winning out would do more than improve the Tigers’ record. It would provide evidence that the progress shown earlier in the season can translate into success against some of the conference’s toughest competition.

Conversely, another stretch of inconsistent performances would raise concerns about whether the program has truly taken the next step and whether Lane Kiffin is the answer.

There is no denying that LSU has given its fanbase reasons to be optimistic. The Tigers have demonstrated the ability to produce dominant performances, and the season is far from over. But optimism alone does not establish a championship contender.

If LSU wants to be taken seriously as a team capable of competing for an SEC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff, it must turn promising stretches into sustained success.

The resurgence is underway, but the Tigers still have something to prove. Until LSU shows that it can consistently deliver against the conference’s best, this season’s progress should be viewed as a promising step forward rather than proof that the program has returned to the top.

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