    • October 16, 2021
    LSU Football Gameday Preview Ahead of Morning Clash With No. 20 Florida

    Tigers come in riding two game win streak against Gators, Florida favored by 11 points
    LSU strolls into Saturday morning's battle against Florida with not many believing the purple and gold have a chance to pull off the upset. Though the Tigers ride a two game win streak against the Gators and this rivalry always promises electric performances, the sheer number of injuries that have riddled the program are hard to overcome.

    Not to mention some of the glaring defficiencies with this team to begin with, LSU will have to overcome a number of obstacles to pull off a win. Ed Orgeron and the players have said all of the right things this week and the reports out of practice have been glowing in terms of effort and focus. But until it's shown on the field, it's hard to know what you're going to get with this team week in and week out.

    Before kickoff at 11 a.m., enjoy some of these pregame notes and stories from throughout the week while sipping on the morning coffee.

    Notes

    Of Orgeron’s 48 wins with the Tigers, 35 have come by double-figures, 19 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25 with 13 of those coming against Top 10 opponents. Orgeron is 13-4 against Top 10 teams at LSU.

    Orgeron is 3-3 all-time against Florida with all three victories coming at LSU.

    LSU is has won two straight of three of the last four games against Florida, which includes a 42-28 win in 2019 – the last time the teams met in Tiger Stadium.

    LSU is a perfect 16-of-16 in the redzone this year (11 TDs, 5 FGs). The Tigers are one of only 5 teams nationally to remain perfect in the redzone.

    Defensively, the Tigers are allowing 26.2 points and 385.0 total yards per game (154.0 rushing, 238.0 passing).

    LSU ranks No. 2 in the SEC in sacks with 20 through 6 games.

    LSU is 31-6 when winning the turnover margin games under Ed Orgeron.

    LSU is 26-2 overall under Orgeron when having a 100-yard rusher.

    In 6 games this year, Johnson ranks No. 7 nationally in passing TDs (17). He’s connected on 135-of-219 passes for 1,730 yards and 4 interceptions. He’s thrown at least one TD pass in all eight starts. In six of his eight starts, Johnson has thrown at least 3 TD passes.

    15 different players have caught passes for LSU this year with true freshmen Jack Bech (22 receptions, 272 yards, 1 TD) and Brian Thomas Jr. (14-188-0) following Boutte.

    LB Damone Clark is coming off his third straight double-digit tackle game with 14 against Kentucky. Clark leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation in tackles with 68.

    Stories to Read

    How LSU Players Handling Outside Noise

    LSU Running Attack Building Off Successful Performance

    Options in LSU Secondary Following Elias Ricks Injury

    Ed Orgeron Final Updates Ahead of Florida Matchup

    What Went Wrong LSU Rush Defense, How Can it be Fixed?

    Predictions: LSU vs Florida

    How to Watch/Listen to LSU vs No. 20 Florida

    Three LSU Players to Watch vs No. 20 Florida

    Times of Interest

    6 a.m. Parking lots on campus open

    9:05 a.m. LSU departs Lod Cook Hotel

    9:10 a.m. LSU arrives at “Victory Hill”

    9:15 a.m. LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with LSU football alumni

    10:50 a.m. Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

    10:54 a.m. Alma Mater, National Anthem with Flyover

    11:01:30 a.m. LSU Intro Video

    11:03 a.m. LSU takes the field

    11:04 a.m. Florida takes the field

    11:04 a.m. . Coin toss at midfield 

