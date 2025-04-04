LSU Football Adds Former Tiger to Staff, Set to Take on Defensive Analyst Role
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have hired former LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr. as a defensive analyst, according to 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Jones, who served as team captain during his final season with the Bayou Bengals, returns to Baton Rouge to serve under an elite-level defensive staff.
During his two seasons with the LSU Tigers, Jones played in 27 games, including nine total starts. In his pair of seasons as a Tiger, he recorded 55 tackles and three tackles-for-loss.
Prior to his stint with LSU, Jones began his career with the Clemson Tigers where he logged 47 tackles, 8 tackles-for-loss, a half sack and two interceptions during his time with the program.
Now, he's back on the field, but this time as a defensive analyst where he will work under defensive coordinator Blake Baker.
LSU has handled business in the coaching market this offseason with the Tigers also bringing on a talented mind to help with the cornerbacks.
Kelly and Co. have hired former Miami Hurricanes defensive analyst Marc St. Felix to the same position in Baton Rouge, according to a report from 247 Sports.
St. Felix, a bright football mind with experience at the Power Four level, will work alongside LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond during the 2025 season with the defensive backs.
Kelly and Co. recently hired former Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry to a senior defensive analyst role on the Tigers staff where St. Felix will now reunite with his former colleague.
He has coaching experience at multiple Power Four programs with the Miami Hurricanes and Kansas State Wildcats being the most recent stops.
Now, he's set to reunite with Guidry in Baton Rouge with the chance to work alongside one of the top college football minds in the country in Raymond.
Brian Kelly's 2025 Staff Update:
The Staff Departures:
- Bo Davis: Defensive Line Coach
- JaCoby Stevens: Recruiting Specialist
- Paul Turner: Offensive Analyst
- Nick Brossette: Director of Alumni Relations and High School Outreach
- Bob Diaco: Senior Defensive Analyst
- Slade Nagle: Tight Ends/Special Teams Coordinator
- Kanan Ray: Offensive Analyst
- Matt Frakes: Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Nutrition
The LSU Coaching Staff:
- Head Coach: Brian Kelly
- Co-Offensive Coordinators: Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton
- Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker
- Quarterbacks Coach: Joe Sloan
- Running Backs Coach: Frank Wilson
- Wide Receivers Coach: Cortez Hankton
- Tight Ends Coach: Alex Atkins
- Offensive Line Coach: Brad Davis
- Defensive Line Coach: Kyle Williams
- Edge Rushers Coach: Kevin Peoples
- Secondary Coach: Corey Raymond
- Safeties Coach: Jake Olsen
- Defensive Analyst: Lance Guidry
