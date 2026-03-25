Michigan Wolverines Make Major Move for Dynamic LSU Football Wide Receiver Target

Pflugerville (Tex.) Weiss four-star wide receiver Tre Moore continues evaluating contenders this offseason with multiple visits on the docket for the spring and summer months.

Moore has quickly emerged as one of the top pass-catchers in the Lone Star State with programs galore entering the mix for the talented wide receiver that has surged up the recruiting rankings.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

After a breakout season in 2024 as a sophomore, Moore reeled in 38 receptions for 562 yards and 6 touchdowns on 14.0 yards per catch in 11 games.

From there, schools began keeping tabs on Moore with the hometown Texas Longhorns piquing his interest with an official visit now on the docket for this summer.

Courtesy of Tre Moore via X.

“The visit was great,” Moore told Rivals of his recent unofficial. “Texas had some top-notch facilities. The whole program just ran smooth. You can tell it’s ran like a top organization.”

“They see me in a position where I can play Z or the X outside,” Moore added. “Big body receiver, but I got the speed to stretch the field at the exact same time, winning one-on-one matchups when the coverages allow.”

But other schools are also in line for visits with Michigan Wolverines up next on the docket after Moore revealed he will be in Ann Arbor this week for a visit.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are contenders here with the program surging for the Texas wide receiver that has ascended into one of America's top pass-catchers.

“Lane Kiffin, he’s a great offensive mind,” Moore told 247Sports. “His scheme and everything is perfect, and even when their offensive coordinator came down, he’s like a football nerd.

"You wouldn’t think he knows football, but when he breaks it down, he’s writing down all of the plays and you can just see what he’s thinking.”

Moore will be in Baton Rouge on April 1 for an unofficial visit while sources have also indicated that the LSU Tigers will receive an official visit this summer as the program looks to build momentum.

Now, as the offseason continues, Moore as emerged as one of the top wideouts in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with LSU eyeing the fast-rising prospect.

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