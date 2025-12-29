LSU Football, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Among Top Landing Spots for Cam Coleman

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once the window officially opens on Jan. 2 after spending two seasons on The Plains.

Coleman, a five-star wide receiver in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with Hugh Freeze and Co. as one of the highest-rated prospects in program history after putting pen to paper.

Across two seasons, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound wideout reeled in 93 passes for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns after emerging as one of the top pass-catchers in the Southeastern Conference.

The Alabama native flourished despite the Tigers’ significant struggles in the passing game under Hugh Freeze - and despite Auburn’s new staff under Alex Golesh working overtime to keep him from entering the portal - he's made his move.

Now, upon revealing his intentions, Coleman has skyrocketed to the No. 1 overall player in the Transfer Portal where schools are salivating at the opportunity to land his services.

Coleman will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination, but will the LSU Tigers be involved here?

The prized transfer will command significant cash with the expectation being that the number could surpass $1.5 million per season.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash in the NCAA Transfer Portal with reports stating that the 2026 roster could cost north of $25 million when it's all said and done.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Less than an hour after Coleman's intentions were revealed, multiple reports circulated that the LSU Tigers will be a top landing spot.

According to PFF, the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies could be three schools to watch in his process, but it remains early as the bidding war prepares to begin.

The wide receiver room in Baton Rouge is razor thin where the program will look to make a move on multiple wideouts. Will Coleman be one of them? It's certainly possible.

LSU has already lost two wideout to the Transfer Portal - Kylan Billiot and Jelani Watkins - along with a handful of pass-catchers departing for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, all eyes are on the NCAA Transfer Portal haul Kiffin reels in with a primary focus on playmakers on offense.

