LSU Football Transfer Portal Addition Quickly Turning Heads in Offseason Workouts

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have quickly reloaded the roster in Baton Rouge this offseason with the program assembling an all-time great Transfer Portal Class.

LSU brought in nine Top-100 players in this year's Transfer Portal haul with multiple immediate impact signees making things official with Kiffin's program, but there is an X-factor that is already generating buzz in the Bayou State.

Boise State safety Ty Benefield signed with the LSU Tigers in January where he checks in as the No. 2 rated safety in the market with Kiffin and Co. boosting the secondary instantly after landing his services.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder received interest from a myriad of schools once officially in the Transfer Portal with LSU beating out the likes of the Oregon Ducks throughout his process.

Benefield logged 105 total tackles, 69 total tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble across the 2025 season for his Broncos squad where he quickly generated interest from multiple powerhouse schools.

He stuffed the stat sheet routinely with the Broncos last season, but it's his versatility and surefire tackling ability that will give the Bayou Bengals a boost in 2026.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker's scheme will give Benefield the opportunity to shine at the safety position, but the STAR role is where he can thrive.

Benefield is a big-bodied, physical defensive back that has the chance to explode in LSU's system across the 2026 season.

The Top-100 Signees:

- No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt

- No. 4: OL Jordan Seaton

- No. 5: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 21: QB Husan Longstreet

- No. 40: S Ty Benefield

- No. 55: WR Eugene Wilson

- No. 59: EDGE Jordan Ross

- No. 79: IOL Devin Harper

- No. 95: WR Jayce Brown

"I think talent-wise, probably is," Kiffin said if LSU's Transfer Portal Class is the best of all-time. "A lot of that too is also the numbers. The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

