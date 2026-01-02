LSU Football Announces Multiple Game-Changing Players Set to Return Amid Portal Buzz

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are gearing up for a critical stretch in the NCAA Transfer Portal, but player retention also remains a priority for the coaching staff.

It's no secret the LSU program will unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash in the free agent market, but there are multiple members of the current roster that will also receive significant paydays with the Tigers seeing financial alignment amid Kiffin's arrival.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Fast forward to Thursday night and the LSU Tigers have announced multiple game-changing defensive players that will return in 2026:

- Zach Weeks: Linebacker (Fr.)

- Aidan Anding: Cornerback: (Fr.)

- PJ Woodland: Cornerback (Soph.)

- DJ Pickett: Cornerback (Fr.)

- Ja'Keem Jackson: Cornerback (Jr.)

- Michael Turner: Cornerback (Soph.)

- Dashawn Spears: Safety (Soph.

- Charles Ross: Lineabacker (Fr.)

“Unfinished Business!! I’m back where I belong. Baton Rouge let’s run it back.”@Legendary_Ross_ | Year 2 pic.twitter.com/4ri70OlWZp — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 1, 2026

"Being from Louisiana, it has always been my dream to play at LSU. The atmosphere and the culture is unmatched. I will forever bleed Purple and Gold."@DashawnD4G | Year 3 pic.twitter.com/WoWK5s3ImA — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 1, 2026

“Baton Rouge let’s get it done! Living the dream in the purple and gold. It’s Geaux time!“@zachweeks44 | Year 2 pic.twitter.com/d5boq4C6k6 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 1, 2026

Committed to The Boot



DJ Pickett | Year 2 pic.twitter.com/tTqgJlFlbZ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 2, 2026

Kiffin and Co. will retain a myriad of young pieces to the depth chart after making their announcements on Thursday evening.

Now, as more players reveal their intentions to return in 2026, LSU will also be gearing up for a pivotal Transfer Portal stretch.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

