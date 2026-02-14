LSU Football Youngsters Have Tiger Fans Fired Up With Stunning Offseason Workouts

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have been labeled "offseason winners" after dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal with the No. 1 rated class in America.

Once Kiffin landed in Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on attacking the free agent market with over 40 newcomers inking deals with the Bayou Bengals in January.

There are championship expectations with Kiffin at the helm. There's no way around it with the coveted shot-caller providing a breath of fresh air as he continues winning over the fanbase off the field.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Courtesy of Tyree Holloway's Instagram.

But LSU handled business in other areas on the recruiting trail after assembling a star-studded 2026 class along with player retention from last season's roster.

Now, two youngsters are turning heads early in offseason workouts: Harlem Berry and Jabari Mack.

Harlem Berry: No. 1 RB in America [2025]

Berry, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers last December as the headliner in the program's class where he made an instant impact with LSU.

Across his true freshman season, Berry totaled 491 yards rushing on 104 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season.

But there were concerns that the Louisiana native could follow LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson to Ole Miss after accepting a gig to join Pete Golding's staff in December.

"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said last December. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get.

"But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers retained Harlem Berry + Caden Durham this offseason after inking the one-two punch to new deals.



Now, the running back tandem is turning heads during workouts.



Berry hit a top speed of 21.9 MPH with Durham reaching 21.5 MPH.



Sheer speed at LSU. pic.twitter.com/obXjcMACoW — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) February 10, 2026

But Berry is dialed in with the LSU as he looks to take on duties as the lead back in 2026 where he's already preparing his body the right way for the upcoming season.

Across offseason team workouts, Berry has reached a top speed of 21.9 mph, but it didn't stop there for the LSU running back room.

Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana [2026]

Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, selected the hometown school over the likes of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch of his process; remaining pledged despite a coaching change in Baton Rouge.

The opportunity for the the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to remain in the Bayou State and play for the program right down the road paved the way for Mack to pledge to the Tigers despite his primary recruiters no longer on staff.

Now, Mack is already showcasing what made him such a special talent on the prep scene with his speed on full display during offseason workouts in Baton Rouge.

#LSU inked the No. 1 WR in Louisiana during the Early Signing Period once Jabari Mack made things official.



Now, the Destrehan (La.) 4-star is already making his presence felt in Baton Rouge.



Mack registered a top speed of 22.2 MPH during offseason workouts.



📸: @goata_coach pic.twitter.com/E0jOWhyhgj — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) February 10, 2026

The No. 1 wide recevier in Louisiana registered a top speed of 22.2 mph during workouts - placing him at No. 2 among LSU wide receivers behind Phillip Wright III at 22.7 mph.

Now, as the offseason rolls on in the Bayou State, all eyes will be on Mack and the new-look wide receiver room after the program added double-digit newcomers via the Transfer Portal and 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

