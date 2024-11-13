LSU Football Bowl Projections: Where are the Tigers Predicted to Land?
Brian Kelly and the No. 21 ranked LSU Tigers are on the outside looking in when it comes to a College Football Playoff berth after a Week 11 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Bayou Bengals came in at No. 22 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings with only a 7.7% chance to compete for a National Championship.
Despite a challenging season, LSU has received a myriad of projections when it comes to their bowl game slot this postseason.
Where could LSU land once the regular season wraps up?
The Bowl Projections:
The Gator Bowl: Jan. 2
LSU has been projected to receive a Gator Bowl berth in several predictions over the last few days with a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals in the mix.
In CBS Sports' most recent projection, it was LSU vs. Louisville selected once again.
The "Taxslayer Gator Bowl" will take place on Jan. 2 in Jacksonville (Fla.) and is the sixth oldest bowl game.
With three games remaining in the 2024 season, the bowl predictions will alter significantly, but the Gator Bowl has been the most common projection so far.
Music City Bowl: Dec. 30
247Sports came out with their most recent bowl projections with the LSU Tigers predicted to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.
The Music City Bowl takes place in Nashville (Tenn.) in the Tennessee Titans' stadium.
College Football Playoff Berth in the Cards?
ESPN's Heather Dinich joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday where she dove into how a three-loss SEC team could punch its ticket:
“As much as people keep throwing out the word ‘elimination games’ every week, I would really hesitate to eliminate a three-loss SEC team, and that includes if Georgia loses to Tennessee,” Dinich said. “Here’s why, because in the first 10 years of the College Football Playoff, there have been 13 three-loss teams ranked in the selection committee’s Top 10 on selection day.
“So this has happened before, and if history repeats itself, then you could potentially see a three-loss SEC team in, but they’re not all created equal. Let me make that clear. All three-loss SEC teams are not created equal,” Dinich continued. “If Ole Miss loses a third game, they’re done. LSU, they’re going to be way down at the bottom of the barrel right now. Georgia, though, has one of the toughest schedules in the country. That’s why I treat them a little differently and I think the committee could.”
LSU's chances are as slim as they come, but there are variables that could ultimately work in their favor if the chips fall their way in order to reach the Southeastern Conference Championship Game.
