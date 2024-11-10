The Updated AP Top 25 Poll: Where LSU Football Stands After Week 11
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers' lopsided loss on Saturday night in Death Valley has the program slipping out of the Top 20 for the first time this season.
After a 42-13 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kelly and Co. will have three games remaining on the 2024 schedule with the chance to end the season on a high note.
The Bayou Bengals’ final three opponents are all unranked in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after suffering Week 11 losses: Florida Gators (4-5), Vanderbilt Commodores (6-4) and the Oklahoma Sooners (5-5).
Now, all focus shifts towards next Saturday against Billy Napier and the Gators with the Tigers hitting the road to Gainesville.
Here are the Week 11 SEC results, the latest AP Top 25 Poll and where the LSU Tigers stand in the Southeastern Conference Standings:
The Week 11 SEC Results:
Texas 49 - Florida 17
Texas Stat Leaders
- Passing: Quinn Ewers (19-for-27, 333 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jerrick Gibson (16 carries, 100 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jaydon Blue (6 targets, 3 catches, 67 YDS)
Florida Stat Leaders
- Passing: Aidan Warner (12-for-25, 132 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Ja'Kobi Jackson (19 carries, 116 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Chimere Dike (9 targets, 5 catches, 95 YDS)
Ole Miss 28 - Georgia 10
Ole Miss Stat Leaders
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (13-for-22, 199 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Dart (8 carries, 50 YDS)
- Receiving: Cayden Lee (5 targets, 4 catches, 81 YDS)
Georgia Stat Leaders
- Passing: Carson Beck (20-for-31, 186 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Nate Frazier (12 carries, 47 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Dominic Lovett (5 targets, 4 catches, 41 YDS)
South Carolina 28 - Vanderbilt 7
South Carolina Stat Leaders
- Passing: LaNorris Sellers (14-for-20, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Raheim Sanders (15 carries, 126 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Sanders (2 targets, 2 catches, 52 YDS, 1 TD)
Vanderbilt Stat Leaders
- Passing: Diego Pavia (16-for-31, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Pavia (13 carries, 65 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Eli Stowers (7 targets, 4 catches, 41 YDS)
Tennessee 33 - Mississippi State 14
Tennessee Stat Leaders
- Passing: Nico Iamaleava (8-for-13, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Dylan Sampson (30 carries, 149 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Dont'e Thornton (5 targets, 3 catches, 104 YDS, 1 TD)
Mississippi State Stat Leaders
- Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (10-for-26, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Davon Booth (20 carries, 125 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr. (9 targets, 5 catches, 68 YDS)
Alabama 42 - LSU 13
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Passing: Jalen Milroe (12-for-18, 109 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Milroe (12 carries, 185 YDS, 4 TDs)
- Receiving: Jamarion Miller (5 targets, 5 catches, 50 YDS)
LSU Stat Leaders
- Passing: Garrett Nussmeier (27-for-42, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Caden Durham (8 carries, 63 YDS)
- Receiving: Kyren Lacy (10 targets, 5 catches, 79 YDS, 1 TD)
Missouri 30 - Oklahoma 23
Missouri Stat Leaders
- Passing: Drew Pyne (14-for-27, 143 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jamal Roberts (13 carries, 54 YDS)
- Receiving: Theo Wease (7 targets, 4 catches, 70 YDS, 2 TDs)
Oklahoma Stat Leaders
- Passing: Jackson Arnold (15-for-24, 74 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Xavier Robinson (9 carries, 56 YDS)
- Receiving: Deion Burks (6 targets, 5 catches, 44 YDS)
The Latest AP Poll:
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Tennessee
7.BYU
8. Notre Dame
9. Alabama
10. Ole Miss
11. Georgia
12. Miami (FL)
13. Boise State
14. SMU
15. Texas A&M
16. Army
17. Clemson
18. Colorado
19. Washington State
20. Kansas State
21. LSU
22. Louisville
23. South Carolina
24. Missouri
25. Tulane
The Current SEC Standings:
- Tennessee Volunteers (8-1, 5-1)
- Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 5-1)
- Texas Longhorns (8-1, 4-1)
- Georgia Bulldogs (7-2, 5-2)
- Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 4-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2)
- Missouri Tigers (7-2, 3-2)
- LSU Tigers (6-3, 3-2)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3, 4-3)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (6-4, 3-3)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3)
- Florida Gators (4-5, 2-4)
- Oklahoma Sooners (5-5, 1-5)
- Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-6, 1-6)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-8, 0-6)
No. 21 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 16 against the Florida Gators with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. CT in Gainesville.
