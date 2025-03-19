LSU Football Cornerback Turning Heads During Spring Camp, Making an Impact
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 6 of Spring Camp on Tuesday morning with the program continuing to work through the motions on the practice field.
The media received a full two-hour practice viewing with the Tigers going through individual drills, 11-on-11 work and 7-on-7 live periods.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker's group looked the part on Tuesday throughout Day 6 of camp with multiple players standing out, but it was second-year cornerback Michael Turner Jr. that sent waves.
Turner, who signed with the LSU Tigers out of high school in 2024 as an athlete that could play both ways, elected to move to cornerback for his college career.
After putting pen to paper with the Bayou Bengals hovering around the 6-foot, 145-pound range, Turner took a redshirt in 2024.
Now, with his second offseason in full swing, Turner is still light at around 160 pounds, but he's beginning to make plays despite his size.
It was the second-year Tiger that turned heads on Tuesday with a pass breakup and an impressive interception to wrap up 11-on-11 work at the end of practice.
Turner ran stride-for-stride with speedy wide receiver Barion Brown down the sideline with the two going up for a jump ball on a go route.
With the ball coming down, both players high pointed it with Turner snatching it away at the final second to come down the with interception on the final play of 11-on-11 work.
Turner had the media in attendance raving about his standout day on the gridiron as he looks to compete for meaningdul reps.
It's a talented cornerback room in Baton Rouge with returning pieces Ashton Stamps and PJ Woodland joined by newcomers DJ Pickett, the No. 1 defensive back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, and transfers Mansoor Delane (Virginia Tech) and Ja'Keem Jackson (Florida).
The coaching staff is letting this group play out here with all five cornerbacks receiving significant snaps during practice.
It's no secret five-star freshman DJ Pickett is a player that is already sending shockwaves after a hot start to camp, but the remaining pieces in Delane, Jackson, Stamps, Woodland and Turner are all looking the part as well.
Secondary coach Corey Raymond has an embarrassment of riches to work with after retooling his position group with Turner being the player standing out during Tuesday's viewing.
The Newcomer to Know: Mansoor Delane
Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane is a player that will have significant intrigue throughout the rest of Spring Camp. He's a Swiss Army Knife in the defensive backfield where he has been primarily used at cornerback during practice.
During his time with the Hokies, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
It's an important addition for the program where Delane can help coach up the youngsters in the cornerback room heading into next season.
"Mansoor Delane has been very impactful at the cornerback position," Kelly said prior to Spring Camp. "We've got some younger guys, some guys with experience, but we don't have a veteran player back there. His leadership and the way he's handled himself has been amazing."
He's been a player that's physicality and technique have stood out to this point, but the expectation remains that he continues working into his own as a starter come Week 1 at Clemson.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.