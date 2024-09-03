LSU Football Defensive Changes: Projecting Rotations on Defense in Week 2
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers utilized the "24-hour rule" after dropping their Week 1 showdown to the USC Trojans, and after going back to the drawing board, Week 2 has arrived.
Kelly and Co. will take on the Nicholls State Colonels this week in Tiger Stadium with the program holding its home opener in a redesigned Death Valley.
This week provides the Tigers with a chance to test out rotations against an inferior opponent with the coaching staff looking to see youngsters emerge at key positions.
What changes can we expect to see on defense in Week 2?
Projecting the Rotation Changes
Safety: Dashawn Spears for Jardin Gilbert
LSU safety Jardin Gilbert struggled in Week 1 against the USC Trojans after allowing three catches for 80 yards in Las Vegas. The Texas A&M transfer, who emerged as a critical piece to the secondary this offseason, was graded as the worst defender for the Tigers on Sunday.
He allowed three catches for 80 yards after struggling in coverage for the Tigers. After being ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter, Gilbert will be out for the first half against Nicholls State due to suspension.
Expect Dashawn Spears to get the nod for the Tigers. He shined during camp as a true freshman last month with the coaching staff raving about what his future holds. Now, he can showcase his talents and look to steal a starting role moving forward.
STAR: Javien Toviano for Major Burns
LSU defensive back Major Burns has moved to the STAR role in Blake Baker's defensive scheme where he's being utilized as a hybrid linebacker/safety for the Tigers. A role that is supposed to work as Burns' "bread and butter" saw him struggle in Week 1 against the Trojans.
Burns had trouble in coverage on Sunday once again. It's been a thorn in his side during his college career and became an issue once again against Southern Cal. He allowed six catches for 80 yards, according to Pro Football Focus, and was graded as the third worst defender for LSU.
In the two-deep depth chart, it's sophomore defensive back Javien Toviano working as the backup STAR after overtaking true freshman Ju'Juan Johnson during Fall Camp.
Toviano has had to work his way back up the depth chart after off-the-field issues kept him away from the team for limited time during the offseason. Now, he's moved to STAR with a chance to be impactful for the Tigers.
He's a player that can make plays for a struggling secondary and can certainly give the team a boost when on the field. Look for the Tigers to get the second-year player on the field this week against Nicholls.
Cornerback: PJ Woodland for Sage Ryan
LSU defensive back Sage Ryan continues struggling in coverage for the Tigers, and after being cross-trained as a safety/cornerback during the offseason, it's clear he needs to be back with the safeties this season.
Ryan, who's a natural safety, could give the program a boost in that area if moved back. It's believed that Ryan has been a placeholder in the defensive backfield at corner until true freshman PJ Woodland hits his stride, but the time may be now for the youngster to get impactful reps.
Woodland could receive the green light this week in practice leading into Week 2 against Nicholls State. This would place a one-two punch of Ashton Stamps and Woodland as the starting cornerbacks for the Tigers.
Stamps graded out as the top defender for LSU in Week 1 against USC. Now, it's about finding a player to hold down the other side with immediate attention shifting to Woodland ahead of the home opener against Nicholls State on Saturday in Death Valley.
