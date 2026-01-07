LSU Football Cornerback, Louisiana Native Reveals Transfer Destination to Big 12 Foe

LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps has revealed a commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils and has signed the necessary paperwork with the program to join the program, according to his social media.

Stamps took a visit to Tempe on Tuesday and quickly announced his pledge to the Big 12 program where he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder started in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024 with LSU where he emerged as the program's go-to guy at the cornerback position - then redshirted in 2025 after falling down the depth chart across his junior campaign.

Across his first two seasons in Baton Rouge [2023 and 2024], Stamps appeared in 20-plus games with 17 starts in the purple-and-gold. He logged 74 tackles and 16 total pass breakups during that stretch.

Stamps signed with the LSU program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a three-star prospect where he fulfilled his dream of playing for the Tigers - along with suiting up for secondary coach Corey Raymond.

"It's definitely from Coach Raymond. He's sent [Derek] Stingley, [Cordale] Flott, [Kristian] Fulton in the league. So just being able to pick up the on things that he may have seen in them, he's feeding that to us and it's really helped," Stamps said last fall.

"He's tough on us. It's what I think we were missing last year. He's a tough coach. He's not there to be your friend and he's always going to be tough on you."

LSU has now seen multiple players reveal their transfer portal destinations - including offensive lineman Ory Williams where he will remain in the SEC for the 2026 season.

Williams, a three-star prospect out of high school, signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where the program beat out the likes of Texas A&M, Florida, and Oklahoma State for his services down the stretch.

The 6-foot-8, 335-pounder out of the Lone Star State redshirted in 2024 prior to taking meaningful snaps for a struggling offensive line this fall. He played in 12 games with two starts in 2025.

BREAKING: LSU transfer OL Ory Williams has Committed to Tennessee, he tells @On3sports



The 6’8 330 OL played in 12 games this season for the Tigers (2 starts)https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/WFEFKdFGjS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

Now, Williams has found a new home where he will remain in the Southeastern Conference for the 2026 season after inking a deal with the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Texas native is one of seven offensive linemen to depart LSU this offseason with the program expecting to retool the entire unit in January via the Transfer Portal.

