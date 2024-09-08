LSU Football Defensive Tackle Jacobian Guillory Suffers Torn Achilles
LSU defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory has suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season, a source confirms to LSU Tigers On SI. Lonn Phillips of LSU Odyssey first reported the news.
Guillory went down early in the Bayou Bengals' Week 2 matchup against the Nicholls State Colonels before being taken to the locker room in a wheel chair with a cast on his leg.
The fifth-year senior out of Alexandria, La. has been with LSU since the 2020 season, and after patiently waiting to crack the rotation, showed flashes in 2023.
He recorded five tackles against both Florida and Florida State a season ago with the opportunity to take that next step this fall.
Fast forward to 2024 and Guillory was expected to be the most productive defensive tackle for position coach Bo Davis' group.
“I’ve been here so long, I know the ins and outs, I know that this is what I have to do to get better and get to the next level,” Guillory told reporters ahead of the 2024 season. “Why not attack it full heartedly every single day?
"It’s my last day because I don’t know when this game can be taken away from me. I have to go out there and perform for them. But this is for me too. I need to go out there and make sure I’m crisp so I can go out there Saturday nights and also so I can perform.”
Now, with Guillory out for the remainder of the 2024 season, the Tigers are left with a hole in the defensive tackle room.
LSU is now down to newcomers Gio Paez (Wisconsin), Jay'viar Suggs (Grand Valley State), Shone Washington (JUCO) and freshmen Dominick McKinley and Ahmad Breaux. Another piece to monitor will be returnees Jalen Lee and offensive lineman turned defensive lineman Kimo Makane'ole.
It's a thin room with a little more than a handful of serviceable pieces to work with heading into SEC play in Week 3 against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
“We got a lot of bodies,” Guillory said during LSU Fall Camp in August. “Guys that have transferred in like Gio. You got Suggs that’s transferring. You got a lot of guys that transferred in and you got guys that’s been here like me and Jalen Lee. The freshmen Dom and Ahmad.
"It's kind of hard just getting used to having so many guys to bring along. Just making sure everybody can just be on the same accord and I think every day we’re getting better. You have a guy like Dominick McKinley coming in; he’s got to learn from day one and so do the guys from other schools.”
