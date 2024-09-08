Instant Takeaways: No. 18 LSU Football Takes Down Nicholls 44-21 in Week 2 Matchup
Brian Kelly and the No. 18 ranked LSU Tigers captured their first win of the 2024 season after taking down in-state foe Nicholls State 44-21 on Saturday night in Death Valley.
Kelly and Co. escaped an early scare against the Colonels after going into halftime with just a 23-14 lead.
Fast forward to the final two quarters and Bayou Bengals controlled the pace with a 21-7 run in the final 30 minutes.
The Rapid Reactions:
No. 1: Defense in Disarray
Kelly and Co. went with a myriad of combinations on defense on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with a new group hitting the field on virtually every possession. It started with PJ Woodland and Ashton Stamps at the cornerbacks slot with the young duo making plays when needed.
If there was a bright spot on defense, it was Woodland handling business on the opposite side of Stamps where he forced a fumble in the third quarter. It was a momentum changing play for the Tigers to create separation after an abysmal first two and a half quarters.
In Woodland’s first college start, he ended the night with four total tackles, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
Despite a strong showing from the corners, it was a struggle in the trenches for the Tigers on Saturday night. Nicholls State running back Collin Guggenheim carved the LSU defense after tallying 145 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries for the Colonels.
The Colonels offense made the most of its opportunities in Tiger Stadium while chewing time off the clock in the first half. Nicholls ran in a pair of touchdowns with both scores taking over seven minutes off of the clock to go into halftime down 23-14.
LSU’s secondary remains a question mark; mainly at the safety position. True freshman Dashawn Spears earned the start alongside redshirt-freshman Kylin Jackson, but the Tigers rotated in both Jordan Allen and Sage Ryan to find a consistent rotation.
In the trenches, LSU lost defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory to an ankle injury with the unit struggling to find production from the backups.
It was a challenge for defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s unit on Saturday night after giving up 145 rushing yards and 152 yards through the air.
No. 2: No Rushing Attack
There was no push in the trenches for Kelly’s offense after ending the night with only 60 rushing yards against an inferior in-state opponent. A game that should have allowed the youngsters to see significant volume, there was a lack of consistency on the ground.
LSU running back Josh Williams didn’t record a single rushing attempt in the first half while Kaleb Jackson struggled to find space early.
The bright spot in the backfield came from defensive back turned running back Ju’Juan Johnson after hauling in three receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
For the offensive line, there’s work to be done. The heartbeat of the unit, Will Campell, recorded another false start penalty on the first drive of the game; halting any chance of getting started fast. It’s his third false start penalty of the year.
Williams ended the night with 19 yards while Jackson totaled 15 yards for the Tigers in another inefficient showing for the program on the ground.
No. 3: Garrett Nussmeier Shines
If there was a consistent piece to the offense in Tiger Stadium it was LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier. The redshirt-junior carried his momentum from Week 1 into Week 2 with a variation of impressive throws in his first start at home.
Nussmeier ended the day with 302 yards on 27-for-37 passing and six touchdowns for the Bayou Bengals.
The gunslinger continues answering the call for Joe Sloan’s offense while airing it out to a number of receivers. On Saturday, he connected with eight different receivers with Kyren Lacy, CJ Daniels and Zavion Thomas leading the way after hauling in five receptions each.
Lacy ended the night with 65 yards while Daniels tallied 63 of his own.
It’s evident the passing attack is clicking for the Tigers and Nussmeier is certainly showcasing his talents through two weeks.
Now, it’s about carrying the momentum into Week 3 against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the program’s SEC opener in Columbia next Saturday.
